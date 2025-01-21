Advertisement
31 of the funniest memes that defined Inauguration Day, 2025

‘It’s going to be a long 4 years’

screengrabs of various tweets about President Trump's 2nd inauguration are photoshopped onto the background of the US Capitol rotunda.

Inauguration Day, on Jan. 20, 2025, coincided with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a day meant for reflection and honoring Dr. King’s legacy. It was marked by more than just political ceremony—it quickly became a lightning rod for inauguration memes. While Melania Trump’s choice of a wide-brimmed black hat drew comparisons to characters like the Hamburglar and Carmen Sandiego, the day’s events offered plenty of other moments that captured the internet’s attention.

One widely circulated image featured Mark Zuckerberg seemingly glancing at Lauren Sanchez’s chest, sparking a wave of online discussion. The moment, though fleeting, was scrutinized and meme-ified, with many criticizing the awkwardness of the interaction and highlighting it as an example of inappropriate behavior in high-profile settings.

Elon Musk also found himself at the center of controversy after he slapped his hand against his chest and thrust it out in the air in a Nazi-like salute—not once, but twice in rapid succession.

Even though many are claiming that what he did was a ‘Roman salute’, this is a gesture that many Germans on the internet have pointed out is illegal to do in Germany, Austria, and many other countries because it is considered a form of hate speech.

Adding to a day filled with strange and confusing moments, Trump also signed an executive order to rename the Gulf of Mexico the ‘Gulf of America,’ as he said, “in recognition of this flourishing economic resource and its critical importance to our nation’s economy,” despite the fact that Trump doesn’t have the authority to rename the Gulf of Mexico anywhere but within the United States.

Below are 31 of the funniest inauguration day memes

1.

Trump inauguration day 2025 meme, text reads, 'Arrest Fauci anyway' with a photoshopped image of Barron Trump leaning over his dad.
@flapprdotnet/X
2.

Trump inauguration day 2025 meme, text reads, 'This is literally all Grimes fault.'
@flapprdotnet/X

3.

Trump inauguration day 2025 meme with a drawing of Elon Musk doing the Heil Hitler salute behind Trump.
@FoxfordComics/X
4.

Trump inauguration day 2025 meme with image from The Office, text reads, 'Well, happy birthday, MLK. Sorry your party's so lame.'
@FoxfordComics/X

5.

Melania hat meme, text reads, 'In his defense, Melania and that hat confused him. He thought she was the Quaker Oats guy.'
@tessietura.bsky.social/BlueSky
6.

Trump inauguration day 2025 meme, text reads, 'Bro can’t believe what he’s hearing' with a photo of President Biden and Vice President Harris sitting and watching the inauguration.
@tessietura.bsky.social/BlueSky

7.

Trump inauguration day 2025 meme, text reads, 'Zuck ready to risk it all.' with a photo of what looks like him staring down at Lauren Sanchez's chest.
@0xAllen_/X
8.

Trump inauguration day 2025 meme, text reads, ''this thing is taking too long, first item for DOGE is make the whole inauguration shorter'' with Elon Musk staring off into space looking uninterested.
@0xAllen_/X

9.

Melania hat meme, text reads, 'Melania looks like a combination of the Babadook and the Quaker Oats man'
@mjsdc.bsky.social/BlueSky
10.

Trump inauguration day 2025 meme, text reads, 'What if he did a heil hitler because he has anxiety'
@mjsdc.bsky.social/BlueSky

11.

Trump inauguration day 2025 meme, text reads, 'thank god biden isn't alive to see this'
@ginnyhogan_/X
12.

Trump inauguration day 2025 meme, text reads, 'shoutout to the gay who pulled the plug on the audio before carrie underwood sang'
@ginnyhogan_/X

13.

Melania hat meme, text reads, 'Who wore it better?' with a photo of Melania on the left and Jim Carrey in The Mask on the right.
@PaulleyTicks/X
14.

Trump inauguration day 2025 meme, text reads, 'Pelosi filed over $2 million in call options on Inauguration Day and you’re bearish?'
@PaulleyTicks/X

15.

Trump inauguration day 2025 meme, text reads, '(JD Vance 11 beers deep tonight): 'You know sir, pardons don’t protect against drone strikes.''
@jarvis_best/X
16.

Trump inauguration day 2025 meme, text reads, 'When you see the server emerge from the kitchen with a piping hot sizzling platter of combo fajitas for two.' with a photo of President Bush looking surprised and excited.
@jarvis_best/X

17.

Melania hat meme, text reads, 'I'm sorry why is Melania dressed like she's about to ride back into town and shoot the sheriff ten years from the day he put her in chains'
@understatesmen.bsky.social/BlueSky
18.

Trump inauguration day 2025 meme of Elon Musk doing the Nazi salute mentioning the German AfD party.
@understatesmen.bsky.social/BlueSky

19.

Trump inauguration day 2025 meme, text reads, 'it’s going to be a long 4 years' with a screenshot of three women in clubbing dresses in an elevator holding hands saying, 'Archangel Michael, please protect us.'
@RealBravoholic/X
20.

Trump inauguration day 2025 meme, text reads, 'A handy guide:' with a graphic of what makes your hand raise a Nazi salute.
@RealBravoholic/X

21.

Melania hat meme, text reads, 'Melania wearing a kiss condom this is so insane'
@growing_daniel/X
22.

Trump inauguration day 2025 meme, text reads, 'it’s not MLK day until someone posts this tweet' with a screenshot of a fake FBI tweet that reads, 'Just because we killed MLK doesn't mean we can't miss him.'
@growing_daniel/X

23.

Trump inauguration day 2025 meme, text reads, ''No, babe. I didn’t! It was a bad angle. You can see right here my eyes were looking across the row. Yeah - see. Well, if you zoom in…. Yeah here you can see it better.'' with a photo of Zuckerberg showing something on his phone to his wife, Priscilla Chan.
@ChrisJBakke/X
24.

Trump inauguration day 2025 meme, text reads, 'Microdosing hell by living in America'
@ChrisJBakke/X

25.

Trump inauguration day 2025 meme, text reads, 'so a watermelon is antisemitic but a Nazi salute is neurodivergence' with the thinking woman meme.
@safiyaaaay/X
26.

Melania hat meme, text reads, 'melania' with a photo of a dog in a black hat with a white ribbon.
@safiyaaaay/X

27.

Trump inauguration day 2025 meme, text reads, 'There's not going to be lower grocery prices, you stupid sl*t.'
@USA_Polling/X
28.

Trump inauguration day 2025 meme, text reads, 'Ok Mark, that was definitely a Nazi salute. You're going to have to do another one so people think that's just the way you wave.'
@USA_Polling/X

29.

Trump inauguration day 2025 meme of the scale of reactions to Elon Musk doing a Nazi salute on live TV.
@DreamLeaf5/X
30.

Melania hat meme, text reads, 'Melania wore that hat to protect herself from Trump kissing her — very effective!'
@DreamLeaf5/X

31.

Tweet reading 'You idiots voted for lower egg prices and you're getting the 'Gulf of America.''
@FPWellman/X
