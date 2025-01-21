Advertisement
Memes

‘Melania wearing a kiss condom’: 28 of the funniest memes about the first lady’s massive hat

‘Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer:’

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
screenshot of a tweet with a side by side of Melania and the move The Mask character. Text says: Who wore it better?

Melania Trump’s inauguration day outfit, a long navy coat so dark that it looks black with an exaggeratedly wide-brimmed black hat, sparked a flurry of posts on social media as folks turned her outfit into a meme.

Comparisons drew parallels to pop culture characters and iconic looks. One of the most popular memes likened her to the Hamburglar, while others joked about her being Carmen Sandiego attending a funeral. Others saw echoes of a goth version of Dr. Seuss’s Cat in the Hat, with the wide-brimmed hat adding an extra layer of whimsy to the comparison. 

One of the most talked-about moments with the First Lady’s outfit—and meme inspirations—came when President Trump tried to kiss Melania on the cheek. The size of the brim obstructed him, leading to an air kiss that many people on social media described as awkward and said they now understood why she had worn such a large-brimmed hat, “to protect herself from Trump kissing her — very effective!”

Some imagined her in a spy thriller, comparing her to the “Spy vs. Spy” characters, while others marveled at the hat’s sheer size. Melania’s outfit may have been intended as a sleek and chic statement, but in the meme world, it transformed into a hilarious, unforgettable internet moment.

Check out the funniest Melania Trump hat memes from the inauguration day:

1.

Melania hat meme, text reads, 'how my wife stands while she watches me sign the finance papers for a brand new ford F150 raptor' with a photo of Melania standing behind Trump while he signs something.
@uncledoomer/X
2.

Melania hat meme, text reads, 'pov you accidentally took too much benadryl' with a photo of Melania smiling, her eyes hidden under the brim of her hat.
@uncledoomer/X

3.

Melania hat meme, text reads, 'Who wore it better?' with a photo of Melania on the left and Jim Carrey in The Mask on the right.
@PaulleyTicks/X
4.

Melania hat meme, text reads, 'melania' with a photo of a dog in a black hat with a white ribbon.
@PaulleyTicks/X

5.

Melania hat meme, text reads, 'Melania Trump out there looking like a Spy vs. Spy cartoon.' with a photo of her on the left and a Spy vs. Spy character on the right.
@PieterJKetelaar/X
6.

Melania hat meme, text reads, 'Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer:'
@PieterJKetelaar/X

7.

Melania hat meme, text reads, 'Melania wearing a kiss condom this is so insane'
@growing_daniel/X
8.

Melania hat meme, text reads, 'No one out-pizzas the Hut' with a photo of her on the left, the Pizza Hut logo on the right.
@growing_daniel/X

9.

Melania hat meme, text reads, 'Why the hell does Melania Trump look like the Hamburgler?' with a photo of her standing on the right and the Hamburgler with a plate filled with burgers on the left.
@calltoactivism/X
10.

Melania hat meme, text reads, 'The hat man waiting for me to finish work and take 500mg of Benadryl to sleep' with a photo of Melania standing behind Trump while he signs something.
@calltoactivism/X

11.

Melania hat meme, text reads, 'One nice touch from today's events is that Melania dressed for a funeral at which she thought she might need to keep her eyes hidden so as to keep up appearances.'
@sethcotlar.bsky.social/BlueSky
12.

Melania hat meme, text reads, 'Melania looks like a combination of the Babadook and the Quaker Oats man'
@sethcotlar.bsky.social/BlueSky

13.

Melania hat meme, text reads, 'I'm sorry why is Melania dressed like she's about to ride back into town and shoot the sheriff ten years from the day he put her in chains'
@understatesmen.bsky.social/BlueSky
14.

Melania hat meme of her walking behind Trump and a photo of The Joker.
@understatesmen.bsky.social/BlueSky

15.

Melania hat meme, text reads, 'People are mocking Melania's look here but just wait until she deploys her go go gadget arms'
@alkennedy.bsky.social/BlueSky
16.

Melania hat meme, text reads, 'it’s a look they’re calling 'bride of slenderman''
@alkennedy.bsky.social/BlueSky

17.

Melania hat meme, text reads, 'I know where Melania got that hat:' with a photo of a scary-looking old man in the rain.
@liamgreybeerd.bsky.social/BlueSky
18.

Melania hat meme, text reads, 'In his defense, Melania and that hat confused him. He thought she was the Quaker Oats guy.'
@liamgreybeerd.bsky.social/BlueSky

19.

Melania hat meme, text reads, 'Melania looking well ...' with a photo of the Hamburgler.
@philipoconnor.bsky.social/BlueSky
20.

Melania hat meme, text reads, 'computer show me more pictures of melania in a big f*cking hat'
@philipoconnor.bsky.social/BlueSky

21.

Melania hat meme, text reads, 'Carmen Sandiego attends funeral'
@jilltwiss.bsky.social/BlueSky
22.

Melania hat meme, text reads, 'The Melania Spy vs. Spy hat goes kinda hard, sorry'
@jilltwiss.bsky.social/BlueSky

23.

Melania hat meme, text reads, 'Took too much Benadryl before the inauguration and now I'm seeing the hat man'
@illumi.meme/BlueSky
24.

Melania hat meme, text reads, 'Why is Melania wearing Judge Doom's hat from Who Framed Roger Rabbit?!' with a photo from the inauguration on a TV screen and a screencap of Judge Doom.
@illumi.meme/BlueSky

25.

Melania hat meme, text reads, 'PHOTO: Melania Trump models her new kiss-prevention hat.' with a photo of Trump air-kissing Melania.
@middleageriot.bsky.social/BlueSky
26.

Melania hat meme, text reads, 'Melania wore that hat to protect herself from Trump kissing her — very effective!'
@middleageriot.bsky.social/BlueSky

27.

Melania hat meme, text reads, 'I see that Melania chose to wear her Hamburglar hat to honor the criminals in the nation--and next to her.' With a photo of her next to the Hamburgler.
@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social/BlueSky
28.

Melania hat meme, text reads, 'who knew melania would show up looking like a goth cat in the hat.'
@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social/BlueSky

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

