‘Melania wearing a kiss condom’: 28 of the funniest memes about the first lady’s massive hat

Melania Trump’s inauguration day outfit, a long navy coat so dark that it looks black with an exaggeratedly wide-brimmed black hat, sparked a flurry of posts on social media as folks turned her outfit into a meme.

Comparisons drew parallels to pop culture characters and iconic looks. One of the most popular memes likened her to the Hamburglar, while others joked about her being Carmen Sandiego attending a funeral. Others saw echoes of a goth version of Dr. Seuss’s Cat in the Hat, with the wide-brimmed hat adding an extra layer of whimsy to the comparison.

One of the most talked-about moments with the First Lady’s outfit—and meme inspirations—came when President Trump tried to kiss Melania on the cheek. The size of the brim obstructed him, leading to an air kiss that many people on social media described as awkward and said they now understood why she had worn such a large-brimmed hat, “to protect herself from Trump kissing her — very effective!”

President-elect Trump attempts to kiss Melania Trump. pic.twitter.com/GPDr9B4US2 — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) January 20, 2025

Some imagined her in a spy thriller, comparing her to the “Spy vs. Spy” characters, while others marveled at the hat’s sheer size. Melania’s outfit may have been intended as a sleek and chic statement, but in the meme world, it transformed into a hilarious, unforgettable internet moment.

Check out the funniest Melania Trump hat memes from the inauguration day:

