21 famous memes reimagined as Studio Ghibli scenes using AI

Folks on social media are turning popular memes into Studio Ghibli-style illustrations using ChatGPT’s newest image generation feature. This trend has caught on in online communities, combining familiar internet humor with the popular charming style of Studio Ghibli films.

OpenAI’s recent update to ChatGPT introduced an image generator capable of creating visuals in various artistic styles. Enthusiasts have eagerly adopted this tool to reimagine well-known memes in Studio Ghibli’s iconic style. These memes range from the “Distracted Boyfriend” and “Disaster Girl” to many others, and the AI-generated images have rapidly gained popularity across social media.

The process is simple: users upload an image and input a prompt describing the desired transformation. For example, “Convert this meme into a Studio Ghibli-style illustration,” and the AI generates the related image. This ease of use has led to a proliferation of Ghibli-inspired content in recent days. Folks are testing out not only with memes but also with personal photos and historical images, such as OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, who changed his profile photo to a Ghibli-style version of himself.

There are many debates on the ethics of generating AI images, especially against the vocal anti-AI opinions of Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki. Despite this, the fusion of internet culture with Studio Ghibli’s art style continues to engage and entertain people on social media worldwide.

People are also taking the opportunity to recreate memes in other styles, such as Sesame Street with the Democracy Manifest meme.

Here are 21 of the top recreations of memes in Studio Ghibli’s classic style, as generated by AI

2. Bro Explaining / Girl Explaining meme

“It’s called Ghibli vibe prompting. There’s an art to it.” pic.twitter.com/4e6cKWoMbU — PJ Ace (@PJaccetturo) March 26, 2025

3. Bernie Sanders Financial Support

4. So You’re Telling Me/Skeptical Third World Kid

5. Look Who Decided to Come Out of Their Room

6. Turkish Olympic Shooter Yusuf Dikec

7. Disaster Girl

8. Distracted Boyfriend

9. American Psycho Patrick Bateman

10. Ashton Hall Morning Routine

11. Woman Yelling At Cat

12. Pablo Escobar Waiting

13. Everything’s Computer

14. Confused Nick Young

15. Elon Musk Jumping

16. Hillary Clinton In An East Harlem Kitchen

17. “You’re Laughing” meme

18. You’re Telling Me Now for the First Time

19. Norman Rockwell Freedom of Speech

20. Don Draper‘s “I Don’t Think About You At All”

21. Hayao Miyazaki

