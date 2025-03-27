Advertisement
Memes

21 famous memes reimagined as Studio Ghibli scenes using AI

‘It’s called Ghibli vibe prompting.’

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
AI generated meme of Hilary Clinton in the Style of Studio Ghibli; AI generated meme of Disaster Girl in the style of Studio Ghibli

Folks on social media are turning popular memes into Studio Ghibli-style illustrations using ChatGPT’s newest image generation feature. This trend has caught on in online communities, combining familiar internet humor with the popular charming style of Studio Ghibli films.

OpenAI’s recent update to ChatGPT introduced an image generator capable of creating visuals in various artistic styles. Enthusiasts have eagerly adopted this tool to reimagine well-known memes in Studio Ghibli’s iconic style. These memes range from the “Distracted Boyfriend” and “Disaster Girl” to many others, and the AI-generated images have rapidly gained popularity across social media.

The process is simple: users upload an image and input a prompt describing the desired transformation. For example, “Convert this meme into a Studio Ghibli-style illustration,” and the AI generates the related image. This ease of use has led to a proliferation of Ghibli-inspired content in recent days. Folks are testing out not only with memes but also with personal photos and historical images, such as OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, who changed his profile photo to a Ghibli-style version of himself.

@sama/X
There are many debates on the ethics of generating AI images, especially against the vocal anti-AI opinions of Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki. Despite this, the fusion of internet culture with Studio Ghibli’s art style continues to engage and entertain people on social media worldwide.

People are also taking the opportunity to recreate memes in other styles, such as Sesame Street with the Democracy Manifest meme.

@AlexNoonan6/X

Here are 21 of the top recreations of memes in Studio Ghibli’s classic style, as generated by AI

  1. George Bush Learning About 9/11
@AutismCapital/X

2. Bro Explaining / Girl Explaining meme

3. Bernie Sanders Financial Support

@JsonBasedman/X

4. So You’re Telling Me/Skeptical Third World Kid

@btcKaz/X

5. Look Who Decided to Come Out of Their Room

@heyBarsee/X

6. Turkish Olympic Shooter Yusuf Dikec

@heyBarsee/X

7. Disaster Girl

@heyBarsee/X

8. Distracted Boyfriend

@heyBarsee/X

9. American Psycho Patrick Bateman

@HighyieldHarry/X

10. Ashton Hall Morning Routine

@jordihays/X

11. Woman Yelling At Cat

@boneGPT/X

12. Pablo Escobar Waiting

@Discobanker/X

13. Everything’s Computer

@zebulgar/X

14. Confused Nick Young

@IterIntellectus/X

15. Elon Musk Jumping

@TheJasonRink/X

16. Hillary Clinton In An East Harlem Kitchen

@thecaptain_nemo/X

17. “You’re Laughing” meme

@dystopiabreaker/X

18. You’re Telling Me Now for the First Time

@BobbyBorkIII/X

19. Norman Rockwell Freedom of Speech

@bizlet7/X

20. Don Draper‘s “I Don’t Think About You At All”

@dwr/X

21. Hayao Miyazaki

@JacquesThibs/X

The internet is chaotic—but we'll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot's web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.




AI memes ChatGPT Donald Trump Hayao Miyazaki Memes Studio Ghibli
Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

