A meme coin known as “Elon Hitler” launched Monday after billionaire Elon Musk was accused of performing a Nazi salute during a rally after President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The token, which is listed under the ticker symbol $EItler, was built on the Solana blockchain and is traded on the decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Raydium.

Since its launch, the meme coin, a term that refers to cryptocurrencies based off internet in-jokes and current events, surged in price by at least 450%.

Across social media, cryptocurrency traders are pushing the token as a way to make a quick buck, urging followers to get in on the meme coin as well.

“It’s definitely kinda crazy people are even entertaining this but hey why not make yourself some money off it,” one user said of the token.

But people probably aren’t going to be getting rich off of it.

$Eltler currently has a Rugcheck Score of 0, which signals the highest potential risk for investors. A rug pull in cryptocurrency is a type of scam where developers create a token, attract investors, and then abruptly withdraw all liquidity from the project. In turn, investors are left with worthless tokens while the developers run off with the funds others invested.

Which this just might be.

Did Elon Musk do a Nazi salute?

Although Musk has not overtly denied performing a Nazi salute, the tech CEO appeared to dismiss the accusation in a statement on X.

“Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired,” Musk said.

The Anti-Defamation League, meanwhile, which tracks and monitors antisemitism, came to Musk’s defense.

“It seems that @elonmusk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute, but again, we appreciate that people are on edge,” the group said on Monday.

But not everyone could dismiss it. Israeli newspaper Haaretz described Musk’s gesture as “a fascist salute most commonly associated with Nazi Germany.”

Far-right extremists, however, are reacting to Musk’s actions with glee.

Christian nationalist and Holocaust denier Andrew Torba, the founder of the alternative social media platform Gab, shared the clip alongside the caption: “Incredible things are happening already lmao.”

The meme coin’s appearance comes shortly after both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump introduced tokens, which led to widespread backlash.

