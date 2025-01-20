All eyes were on President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday—except, it seems, for Mark Zuckerberg’s, who was seemingly caught on camera glancing at the chest of Lauren Sánchez, the fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Featured Video

Screenshots and video clips from the inauguration went viral, showing the Meta CEO smiling after apparently sneaking a glance at her cleavage.

“Unnecessary horniness, Zuckerberg. 15 yard penalty,” said one viral tweet referencing the American football penalty for “unnecessary roughness.”

“husbant [sic] you will sleep in your metaverse tonight,” replied one user, posting a photo of Zuckerberg’s wife Priscilla Chan.

Advertisement

husbant you will sleep in your metaverse tonight pic.twitter.com/YaAskIwdGh — CorgiI.hl (@Corgil_) January 20, 2025

Some of the viral posts poked fun at Zuckerberg’s tendency to seem robotic, calling this a sign that the billionaire, who passed the CAPTCHA test in 2022, was finally becoming human.

“Breaking: The male chip has been implanted into Mark Zuckerberg successfully,” one user wrote.

“he is human, and the testosterone is finally working,” another user said.

Advertisement

he is human, and the testosterone is finally working — TCP (@XaiTcp) January 20, 2025

Zuck ready to risk it all. pic.twitter.com/gPVS0gyUVr — Allen 🛡️🦇🔊 (@0xAllen_) January 20, 2025

But while these posts can serve as a light moment in an otherwise dark time for a lot of people on the left, they are also a reminder that billionaires have paid their way to be closer to Trump in one way or another.

For example, Zuckerberg’s Meta, parent company of Facebook and Instagram, donated a million dollars to the inauguration fund. Meta is also shuterring its fact-checking program, a move critics see as an effort to appease the new president, who labeled it “anti-Trump” in 2017.

Advertisement

Only time will tell if these donations will buy billionaires special treatment—and from the looks of it, we won’t have to wait long.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.