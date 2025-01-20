‘A barrier to Trump’s lips’: Speculation swirls that Melania’s inauguration hat was meant to keep husband away

First Lady Melania Trump is raising eyebrows online after showing up to her husband’s presidential inauguration in a noticeably large hat.

On Monday, as President Donald Trump arrived at his inauguration ceremony, much of the attention on social media was directed toward his better half.

“Hot damn did you see Melania in the black outfit with her hat??” one user wrote on X.

"Hot damn did you see Melania in the black outfit with her hat??"

Fans of Trump, unsurprisingly, praised the fashion choice as a testament to Melania’s elegance while simultaneously mocking First Lady Jill Biden.

“I love Melania’s hat and outfit,” right-wing cartoonist Ben Garrison wrote. “At least Jill isn’t wearing a shower curtain today!”

"I love Melania's hat and outfit," right-wing cartoonist Ben Garrison wrote. "At least Jill isn't wearing a shower curtain today!"

Melania's hat is the best fashion accessory of anyone there right now. Killing it.

Others on X chose to poke fun at Melania’s unconventional outfit instead, comparing her to fictional characters such as Zorro, Darkwing Duck, and Carmen Sandiego.

“Unpopular opinion. Big Zorro fan here so I liked Melania’s hat,” another X user said.

"Unpopular opinion. Big Zorro fan here so I liked Melania's hat," another X user said.

I saw Melania’s hat 😭 pic.twitter.com/kjZXLahlcQ — A cultural loss to mankind (@BenneCMO) January 20, 2025

Some even suggested that the hat was being used by Melania as a buffer to keep her husband at arm’s length, or, at least at lips length.

“Oh, now it makes sense,” one user wrote. “Melania wore the hat as a barrier to Trump’s lips. Got it.”

"Oh, now it makes sense," one user wrote. "Melania wore the hat as a barrier to Trump's lips. Got it."

Trump tried to kiss Melania but couldn’t because of her hat 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/2KgykW2RaO — Kyle (@ImKyleMangum) January 20, 2025

Numerous other characters were mentioned as well, including The Hat Man, a mythical hallucination that is said to appear on heavy doses of the allergy drug Benadryl.

“Yo why they dress Melania as the hat man?” another user added.

"Yo why they dress Melania as the hat man?" another user added.

But the day is still young. There’s still plenty of time for someone else to steal the show from Melania and her massive hat.



