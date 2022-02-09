Need help getting ready for kick-off? Plan the ultimate Super Bowl watch party with these quick home upgrades

It’s that time of year again when lovers of football and lovers of food come together to celebrate the biggest game of the season. Whether you love the sport, or love throwing kick-ass parties (or both), we’ve got you covered with 10 quick upgrades to this year’s shindig. If you’re trying to plan the ultimate Super Bowl watch party, scroll through our list of popcorn machines, HD TVs, and killer food spreads.

Super Bowl 2022: When is it and where can I watch it?

This Sunday, February 13th, commences one of the biggest sporting events of the year, but somehow, no matter how widely promoted the Super Bowl is each year, people still find it hard to stream on their perspective devices.

If you’re dying to watch the Rams Vs. Bengals, but don’t know where you should tune in, let us steer you in the right way. The 2022 Super Bowl will be broadcast live on NBC for all cable users.

Don’t have cable? There are plenty of options available to stream the Super Bowl 2022 live through other services, such as Hulu and Sling TV. If you haven’t already got an account, you could even take advantage of a free trial.

As well, you can stream it live on Peacock or the NBC Sports app. Other streaming options include the NFL app, the Yahoo Sports app, and Telemundo for Spanish broadcasting.

Just want to watch the halftime show?

It’ll start around 70-90 minutes after kick-off, so tune in around 7:40pm ET to make sure you catch Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar doing their thing.

Easy upgrades to plan the ultimate Super Bowl watch party

Planning the ultimate Super Bowl watch party takes some finesse. Sure, you could put out the usual chip bowl and cover your living room in basic team decorations, but don’t you want to really impress this year? To really kick your watch party into gear, invest in these few simple upgrades, and we guarantee you’ll be crowned the sports party planner of the year!

1) Theater style popcorn right from your kitchen: Hot Oil Popcorn Popper

Yes, I love quality popcorn, but there’s something to be said about the aesthetic of the popcorn maker itself. I absolutely love this old-timey popcorn maker that instantly transports me to the movie-going experiences of my youth. Once you unveil this bad boy at your Super Bowl watch party, your guests are bound to “ooh” and “ahh”.

On top of its stylish countertop appearance, this popcorn maker is built to pop and hold up to four quarts at a time. Its tilt door allows for easy serving, and the non-stick removable kettle makes cleaning easy. If you really want to plan the ultimate Super Bowl watch party, this popcorn popper is a must.

Price: $70.85

2) Popped popcorn on a budget: Dash Popcorn Maker

If you like the taste of freshly popped popcorn but don’t want to splurge on a high-tech machine, this popcorn maker from Dash will have you jumping for joy. Not only is it half the price of the bigger machines, but it’s also half the size! Quick and compact, this popcorn maker can pop up to 16 cups of kernels in one go.

Possibly the best feature of the Dash popcorn maker is its air popping technology. No hot oil is needed here; the Dash uses hot air to turn hard kernels into fluffy popcorn. The Dash popcorn maker comes in three colors and one convenient size, so you can whip it out for every party gathering!

Price: $24.95

3) Bring Margaritaville into the Super Bowl: Margaritaville Frozen Concoction Maker

Bring out the big guns with this Margaritaville frozen concoction maker. With this baby, all your parties drink anxiety will immediately disappear. This mixer has a 60 oz capacity and four programmed settings for margaritas, daiquiris, Coladas, and smoothies. The settings in the mixer can be programmed to mix either half-chamber or full-chamber-sized batches.

When you’re planning the ultimate Super Bowl watch party for a big crowd who likes to get rowdy, this frozen drink maker is the ultimate touchdown.

Price: $280

4) Spike your slushies the old fashioned way: Dash shaved ice maker

While these slushies aren’t as smooth as the ones that come from the Margaritaville maker, they might be twice the fun. All you need to do to create your fun throwback slush or snow cone with this machine is to simply add ice and plug it in. Once your ice is shaved, mix in your preferred alcoholic beverage and enjoy!

Price: $39.95

5) Save big on a new big screen TV: LG OLED TV C1 Series 65”

This isn’t just some regular television. The C1 Series with a 4K display and built-in Alexa is your ideal Super Bowl watch party television. This TV has the sharpness required for optimum movie viewing, the speed required for responsive gaming, the smooth display for action viewing, and the slim fit to work in any home.

When you purchase this LG OLED TV, not only will you be saving on its regular price tag, but LG is offering six months of HBO Max free as well. Plan the ultimate Super Bowl watch party with the LG C1 Series flatscreen.

Price: $2,499.00 $1,796.99

6) Kick it back to old school with this projector: Nebula Mars Pro

If you’re not in the market for a new flat screen, but you could still use a bigger picture for the game, the portable Nebula Mars Pro is your best bet. Coming in at half the price of the flat screen, this projector delivers striking quality with a 30 to 150″ image frame. It’s the peak of home entertainment and the pinnacle of Super Bowl watch parties.

Price: $549.99

No matter what anyone tells you, the only way to unlock peak Super Bowl watch party potential is with an inflatable football field cooler. Set your dining table up for success with this 54’ X 24’ inch cooler, dressed up to look like your favorite sports arena.

Your friends will have the time of their lives pulling freezing cold drinks out of this cooler on game day. It’ll be an item that’s requested every year.

Price: $19.07

There’s no such thing as a great Super Bowl watch party without decorations. If you’re in the market for some top-notch football decorations, take a look at this all-in-one package. Complete with banners, tablecloths, balloons, and more, this decor option will be your one-stop-shop. Super Bowl 2022, here you come.

Price: $20.99

9) Comfy bean bag chairs for lounging: Chill Sack Bean Bag Chairs

Comfort is key when planning the ultimate Super Bowl watch party. You can’t get much more comfortable than with these huge bean bag chairs. This giant memory foam chair comes with a soft microfiber cover that comes in 34 different colors.

This game day, cozy up with a brewski, a plate of your favorite Super Bowl treats, and lean back in your new favorite football chair.

Price: $164.99

10) Make serving fun and easy: Acacia Wood Lazy Susan

Does anyone actually like a snack reacher? Someone who monopolizes the communal food table by extending their reach across dishes? The simple answer is no. The good news is that you can put an end to all reachers with an acacia wood lazy susan.

Coming in at 21 inches in diameter, this lazy susan can hold multiple dishes comfortably. It also provides extra space from the elevation.

Price: $49.97

