Disney and Marvel’s Black Friday deals have already begun

Black Friday deals from the House of Mouse have arrived.

Dot Recs

Posted on Nov 23, 2022   Updated on Nov 23, 2022, 6:54 pm CST

The sparkle and wonder of the holiday season are all around us. If the Magic Kingdom holds a special place in your heart, or the hearts of those you love, there’s no better time than now to the best Disney and Marvel Black Friday deals from shopDisney. 

Here are the best deals available from shopDisney this weekend.

The best Disney and Marvel Black Friday deals

30% off sitewide

Everything in your carts is 30 percent off sitewide with the Black Friday Savings event. Even better you get free shipping on all orders over $75 with code MAGIC from 11/23 through 11/26.

best disney and marvel black friday deals - outterwear
Disney

Home decor and more sale

Decorate your home for the holidays with all things Disney during shopDisney’s 40 percent off Home event! Shop the site from 11/21-11/22 and get these fantastic deals, no code necessary. With the best Disney and Marvel Black Friday deals, the prices are already marked. 

Cyber Monday and more

Save 30 percent off $200+, 25 percent off $150 plus, and 20 percent off $100 and free shipping on all orders over $75 with shopDisney’s Cyber Monday event, starting 11/27 through 11/29 using code: CYBER

best disney and marvel black friday deals - toys
Disney

Disney gives back and so can you

Giving back feels good, no matter what time of year it is. Buy a Book, Give a Book! For every book purchased on shopDisney.com from now through December 31, 2022, Disney will donate a book to First Book.

Buy a Book, Give a Book

For the Disney fanatics in your life, you’re sure to find something that will make them light up this holiday season, or, treat yourself. These deals won’t last, so be sure to head over to shopDisney and fill your cart with the magic that only Disney can bring, before it’s too late. 

*First Published: Nov 23, 2022, 6:46 pm CST

