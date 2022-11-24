14 of the best Black Friday clothing deals

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.

If you’re planning on buying gifts for your family, your friends, or yourself, Black Friday is when you’ll get the most bang for your hard-earned buck. Although there’s no such thing as too many deals, sometimes it’s hard to know where to start. And that’s where we come in, cuz we got you covered! We’ve made a list with all the best Black Friday clothing deals and deepest discounts. You’ll be able to find something for everybody on your list while also keeping your open browser tabs to a minimum.

Here are the best Black Friday clothing deals of 2022:

Whether you’ve gotten your period one time or a hundred times, period-proof and leak-proof undies are a game-changer. They come in a range of styles, fabrics, and absorbencies. If you’re already a convert, Black Friday is the time to stock up, and if you’ve been meaning to try them—no time like the present.

Savings: 50% off

Are you hoping to make your life a little easier this holiday season? Look no further than Yesstyle for clothing, accessories, and an array of lifestyle products for men and women. It’s basically a one-stop shop for your gift list this year. The sale runs 11/17-11/22.

Savings: 15% off sitewide

With fabrics so soft they trademarked the term “Supersoft,” it feels like giving yourself a hug every time you put them on. They’ve got classic hoodies, vintage-inspired sweatsuits, and clean-cut tops that flow seamlessly from the office to the couch. It’ll be the gift that your aunt or cousin or nephew opens and says “Woah, this is so freakin’ soft.” The MONROW sale runs from 11/22-11/29.

Savings: 30% off sitewide

If you wear glasses and need a new look, LensCrafters is offering 30% off frames, 50% off lenses, and free shipping on all orders. Don’t worry they didn’t forget contact wearers. You can up to $200 off an annual supply of contact lenses with free shipping. For the techie in your life, Ray-Ban Stories are 30% off with free shipping, too.

Savings: 30-50% off

30% off sitewide is already a great deal, but a ton of stuff is up to 70% off, so there won’t be any bank-breaking while you shop for your young family members (or young at heart). It’s also never too early to get your New Year’s Eve outfit, or simply an excuse to buy yourself some sparkles, sequins, lace inlays, or vegan leather.

Savings: 30% off sitewide, up to 70% off sales

Parachute almost never has sales, so this is kind of a big deal and definitely one of the best Black Friday clothing deals of 2022. Now’s the time to stock up on sheets, like you’ve been meaning to since 2019. Their towels and robes are just as comfy as their bedding. A new robe is a great gift for that uncle who’s always in a bathrobe for some reason. The furniture is included in the discount as well—a rare find these days.

Savings: 20% off sitewide

Treat yo self to some seriously comfy sheets, loungewear, sleepwear, and bedding. If you get this for someone as a gift, they’ll instantly know they’re super special to you. Sale ends 11/27.

Savings: 30-35% off sitewide

Searching for a gift for the environmentally conscious person in your life? One of these timepieces is probably the answer. With models that are solar-powered, made from recycled ocean plastic, and made from upcycled firearms, it’s truly a watch and a conversation starter (even if that conversation is online). This is also your friendly reminder that watches are a great way to get the time without looking at your phone. This sale runs until 11/30.

Savings: 30-50% off sitewide

Sure we’re careening towards winter, but if you’re heading to warmer climates in the future, head over to Andie Swim. Their suits are seriously so comfortable and wear-tested to the max, plus they’ve got styles to fit every body type. Sale runs until 11/28.

Savings: 20% off $149+, 30% off $249+, 40% off $250+

If you’re searching for a gift for the person at the top of your list, there are some incredible deals over at Zales. The sitewide discounts cover nearly everything. Whether your style is diamond studs and a tennis bracelet or a personalized design, this is the best time of year to snag a special gift while saving some money for another special gift.

Savings: 30-50% off

Nordstorm legit has the best brands, so you’ll be able to shop for everyone on your list at some great discounts on high-end stuff. Sale runs until 11/27.

Savings: up to 60% off

Get these run-resistant, control-top MANZI pantyhose for as low at $10.99—a total steal for tights that don’t rip. They’ll make the perfect stocking stuffer, and hey, you might find yourself wearing a pair while you stuff the stockings.

Price: $10.99 (Regularly $31.99)

Do you or your friends have kids? Great! Cuz this is where you can get their gifts. They’ve got baby and kids’ clothes for all types of weather and events, as well as fun PJs and holiday-inspired outfits. And if you want Christmas tree pajamas in adult sizes, they have that too ;).

Savings: up to 50% off select items

One more recommendation for your environmentally-focused friends, since Tomboyx is all about sustainability. They’ve got activewear, bathing suits, bras, and loungewear, as well as a great collection of size and gender-inclusive undies.

Savings: up to 40% off sitewide