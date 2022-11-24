The best Christmas gifts for pet owners

The holidays are when everyone and their grandma splurges on gifts for friends and family. Among all the fun, it seems like one crucial member of the family has been left out — our furry friends.

Since they don’t have opposable thumbs or cash flow, it’s up to us to shop for them. Thankfully, we’ve rounded up some great Christmas gifts for pet owners so you can just kick back, relax, and add to your cart.

Christmas gifts for pet owners

Whether you’ve got a big dog, loveable cat, or scaly water dweller, there are Christmas gifts for them all. So don’t disappoint, fill your pet’s stockings with these Christmas sales!

Gifts for dog owners

1) Finally Find Out Your Dog’s Breed and Health: Embark Vet Breed & Health Dog DNA Test

For one, a dog’s DNA may unlock the mysteries of its breed, or breeds, and may highlight useful ways to connect and train your new friend.

Embark is the most accurate and highest-rated dog DNA kit on the market and doesn’t stop with basic DNA.

This kit will also be able to highlight potential health risks your pup may face, as well as pinpoint any genetics that may affect its lifespan, personality, and more. Seriously, this is one of our favorite gifts for pet owners.

Price: $134 (regularly $199)

2) Calm Your Anxious Pup: 30% Off The Anxious Pet CBD Products

If you’ve got a frenzied fur baby, you might just want to try The Anxious Pet calming CBD oils. They also offer supplement chews to support bones, joints, and cartilage.

Savings: 30% off sitewide

3) Amp up the park play: Nerf Dog Tennis Ball Blaster

Exercising is an essential part of any dog’s day-to-day life.

While going for a calm walk is a great way to commit to everyday exercise, making sure your furry friend gets a long, hard run in at least three times a week is even better.

The next time you take a trip to the dog park, bring this tennis ball blaster with you, so your dog can fetch and chase for hours. Sheer entertainment value makes this one of our favorite gifts for pet owners.

Price: $28.48

Gifts for cat owners

4) Combine Feeding Time With Excersize: PetSafe Slimcat Feeder Ball

Cats love to play and eat and you can combine two of their favorite activities with this fun feeder ball.

The Slimcat Feeder Ball from PetSafe can be filled with treats or food and promises to help fight obesity in your cat.

Price: $6.36 (regularly $8.95)

5) Keep Your Cat Or Kitten Busy With Fun: Play-N-Squeak Real Birds Cat Toy

Cats are curious pets, and keeping their minds active is just as important as keeping their bodies active. This fun toy does both.

When turned on, this toy makes realistic bird chirping sounds providing indoor cats with safe “prey” to hunt down. As a bonus, it includes catnip so your furry feline can really go wild.

Price: $9.26 (regularly $14.49)

Gifts for small animal owners

6) Treat Your Small Friend To a Delicious Snack: Lacrima Chew Toys

Turn snack time into hours of flavorful fun for your furry pets with these adorable chew toys.

Made from timothy hay grass, all of these toys are packed full of nutrients and are very easy to digest. Not only will these chew toys be a tasty treat, but they’ll help provide molar and intestinal support, relieve depression, and keep your pets happy.

Price: $6.99

Gifts for fish owners

7) Keep Your Scaly Friends Clean: Aquarium Gravel Cleaner

Surprise, surprise! Aquatic life can be quite dirty. As a proud owner of water dwellers, I’m sure you’re very aware of that fact.

Thankfully, we’ve got you covered with an easy, foolproof way to keep your fish tank clean and your aquatic pets happy. This fish tank siphon-cleaning tool will help you with water changes, sand-washing, and dirt suction – all while keeping your hands dry and clean.

Price: $23.99 (regularly $28.99)

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.