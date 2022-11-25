19 best jewelry gifts to suit all tastes and budgets

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.

If you’ve been plotting on some new jewelry pieces, either for yourself or a loved one, now’s your chance to pounce. We’ve rounded up all the best jewelry gifts to solidify your place as the best present giver this season.

It’s time to hunt for that anniversary gift or engagement ring with the best jewelry gift gifts we could find.

How to Shop Smart for Jewelry Gifts

When you’re shopping for a special jewelry piece there are a couple of things to keep in mind throughout your search. First, make sure you know what you’re looking for. Yes, we know this sounds pretty self-explanatory, but in reality, there are a lot of things people overlook when jewelry hunting.

There are two main places where people mess up with jewelry gifts: metal, and size.

How to pick the right metal

Make sure you’ve got a clear idea of what kind of precious metals you want – gold, silver, platinum – and if you’re shopping for a gift, be sure to ask about any allergies to these materials.

A simple look at your giftee’s current collection should give you the answer you need.

Also, figuring out what kind of piece you’re searching for will help narrow down your search exponentially.

How to pick the right size

Second, know what size will fit you, or whoever you’re shopping for.

When purchasing a necklace, the standard length falls at 18 inches.

For bracelets, the standard length varies for men and women. For women, a bracelet will usually be around seven inches in length, while a man will most likely be around eight.

Understanding exactly what it is you’re in the market for will help expedite your search and prevent you from having to wade through thousands of product offerings that might not be for you.

The Best Jewelry Gifts – Necklace Edition

1) An Elegant Take on the Statement Necklace: Roxanne Long Chain Necklace

At 40 inches in length, this might not be an everyday necklace, but it sure does make a statement. Tory Burch’s Roxanne necklace is the perfect piece to layer on for a night out or rock by itself for an elegant outfit elevator. Complete with a gold-tone plated rope chain, interspersed with the recognizable Tory Burch logo and green gems, this will quickly become a wardrobe favorite.

Price: $298.00 $208.60

2) Best Necklace for the Pearl Lover: ÉLIOU Pietro Freshwater Pearl Necklace

Newsflash, pearls aren’t just for your grandma anymore. Propelled back into popularity by rappers and fashion icons everywhere, the pearl necklace has gotten a remodel with this modern 17-inch choker chain. Perfect for layering and everyday use, this freshwater pearl choker adds a touch of class and sass to any outfit.

Price: $160 $112

3) Best Personalized High-End Necklace: Cable Collectibles Initial Pendant with Diamonds

This personalized initial pendant necklace is the perfect everyday accessory to complete any outfit. A slightly less conspicuous take on the classic name bar necklace, this initial necklace from David Yurman is an elevated way to show your personal pride. A diamond initial encircled in 18k yellow gold screams “I love myself”. Treat yourself, you deserve it.

Price: $750.00

4) The Best Necklace Set for Your Trend-Setter: Doina Snake Chain Necklace

This necklace set is the perfect multi-use accessory for your trend-setter. This minimalist chain is the perfect stacking or customizing piece. It hangs around the neck beautifully and features a circular hardware that can be used to attach charms or gemstones.

Price: $250.00 $175.00

The Best Jewelry Gifts – Bracelet Edition

1) Best Designer Bracelet to Show Off: Interlocking-G Bracelet

This season, take advantage of the sales with this beautiful designer bracelet. Featuring a sterling silver bauble chain centered by Gucci’s signature interlocking G symbol, no one will be able to miss this stunning fashion piece on your wrist.

Price: $400.00

2) Most Beautiful Jewelry Gift Stone and Metal Bracelet: Blue Caviar Ceramic Rope Bracelet

Have you ever seen a bracelet that embodies the ocean? This Lagos blue caviar ceramic rope bracelet does just that as it pairs shining sterling silver with cool blue ceramic beads. 21 beads separate circular sterling rope pieces to create an intricate bracelet that evokes strength and class. It’s the perfect gift for a special someone this holiday season.

Price: $600.00 – $630.00

3) Best Gold Bracelet: Petite Paper Clip Chain Bracelet

You don’t have to break the bank to sport a beautiful gold bracelet. This sparkling gold link bracelet features popular thin paperclip chain links and a dangling pearl at its clasp. Hand-finished in a 14k-gold, this bracelet delivers a modern take on a jewelry classic.

Price: $295.00

4) Most Elegant Everyday Bracelet: Tory Burch Kira Cultured Pearl Bracelet

Cultured pearls and logo charms add unmistakable elegance to this polished goldtone bracelet.

Price: $148.00 $103.60

5) Best Jewelry Deal for a Lowkey Stunner: Riva Kite Adjustable Diamond Bracelet

Looking for a great gift for the holidays that will wow? This beautifully dainty diamond bracelet might be what you had in mind. Featuring a gorgous setting of six pave diamonds and a thin stearling silver chain, it’s the perfect bracelet to add a bit of flait for any occasion.

Price: $295.00 $206.50

The Best Jewelry Gifts – Ring Edition

1) Best Sterling Silver Designer Ring: Extra Small Interlocking-G Blue Heart Ring

This sterling silver heart ring from Gucci is the perfect way to let your love shine bright. A simple but thick band encircles your finger as an elevated heart-shaped stamp engraved with the fashion house’s iconic logo sits in a bed of beautiful blue atop the band. If you’re in the market for a ring to take your jewelry collection to the next level, this is it.

Price: $350.00

2) Most Delicate Diamond Ring: Varda Diamond Baguette Ring

This is a great choice for someone looking for a subtle high-end piece. This baguette ring features a slim and simple design with one centerpiece – a .06ct.diamond. The 18k gold band is delicate and perfect for stacking or shining on its own.

Price: $525.00 $262.50

3) Most Elegant Diamond Stacking Ring: Solstice Diamond Stacking Ring

This ring is for those that want to make a quiet statement of class and elegance. This band is crafted from 18k yellow gold and prong-set with seven glittering diamonds. The gaps between diamonds allow for the perfect stacking of any ring. Let this solstice diamond ring add delicate shine to your ring collection.

Price: $695.00 $417.00

4) Best Showstopper Ring: Chatelaine® Ring with Semiprecious Stone and Diamonds

Forget the delicate rings and the subtle shine and steal the show with this semiprecious stone and diamond ring. In a sterling silver pave ring setting, this stunner holds a blue topaz gemstone surrounded by four small diamonds. It’s a surefire way to draw attention in any crowd.

Price: $475.00–$495.00

5) Stunning Signet Ring: Monica Vinader x Kate Young Onyx Dome Ring

This statement signet ring is the perfect addition to any ring collection. This 18-karat gold vermeil dome ring was designed in collaboration with celebrity stylist Kate Young and showcases an elegantly polished onyx stone. Wear it by itself, or surrounded with delicate rings of the same metal for a complementary look that’ll be sure to wow.

Price: $225 $157.50

The Best Jewelry Gifts – Earring Edition

1) Most Elegant Drop Earrings: Sterling Silver Caviar Teardrop Earrings

Looking for a set of elegant earrings that will compliment any outfit for a night on the town? These sterling silver caviar teardrop earrings will do just the trick. With a beautiful beaded texture made up of alternating-sized silver balls, these earrings pick up the light beautifully and frame the wearer’s face so effortlessly. These earrings are where elegance and timeless style meet.

Price: $195.00

2) Best Everyday Earrings: Upside Down Small Hoop Earrings

These earrings might just be the best everyday accessories to elevate any outfit. Their simple and modern shape constructed from rose-gold, yellow-gold, or white gold, frames a subtle edge of minimalism around the wearer’s face. They are the perfect addition to an ear with multiple piercings or worn as a stand-alone style.

Price: $295.00

3) Best Classic Stud Earrings: Small Pearl Earrings with Diamonds

When you were little, did you ever dream of catching a star? These beautiful pearl studs surrounded by four mini diamonds look just like small stars embedded in your earlobes. Give yourself over to these round and bleached freshwater pearls encircled in pave diamonds and pat yourself on the back for having such exquisite taste.

Price: $375.00

4) Most Stylish Pair of Earrings: Poppy Finch Serpent Genuine Pearl Drop Earrings

It’s time to make a statement, and what better way than with these serpentine pearl drop earrings from Poppy Finch? Not only do these earrings compliment your style, but they single-handedly create a new style of their own. High-shine 14-karat gold serpents are anchored with beautiful oval pearls. Bring your new sense of style to the forefront with this gorgeous pair of contemporary earrings.

Price: $375.00

5) Perfect Set of Tiny Earring: The M Jewelers The Tiny Sadie Pavé Hoop Earrings

These stylist gold earrings are perfect for everyday use as they hug the earlobe for the perfect hint of style. With shining cubic zirconia symmetrical side by side, these gems shine in the light. Set in 18-Karat gold, these tiny hoops offer a contemporary twist on a timeless classic.

Price: $68.00