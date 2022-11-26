The best Cyber Monday deals on clothing and accessories

*When you buy through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

It doesn’t matter why you missed getting any Black Friday discounts (booze hangover, food hangover, excessive-family-time hangover) what matters is it’s not too late for you. We promise you can still find some great deals. We kindly ask you to head over to your computer or iPad so you can shop Cyber Monday sales from the comfort of your own chaise, loveseat or futon. This list of the best Cyber Monday clothing deals will help you get through your gift list totally pain-free.

Here are the best Cyber Monday clothing deals of 2022:

With fabrics so soft they trademarked the term “Supersoft,” it feels like giving yourself a hug every time you put them on. They’ve got classic hoodies, vintage-inspired sweatsuits and clean-cut tops that flow seamlessly from office to couch. It will be the gift that your aunt or cousin or nephew opens and says “woah, this is so freakin soft.”

Savings: 20% off sale with the code: CYBER20, free shipping on orders over $150

If you wear glasses and need a new look, LensCrafters is offering 30% off frames, 50% off lenses, and free shipping on all orders. Don’t worry they didn’t forget contact wearers. You can up to $200 off an annual supply of contact lenses with free shipping. For the techie in your life, Ray-Ban Stories are 30% off with free shipping, too.

Savings: 30-50% off

Parachute almost never has sales, so this is kind of a big deal. Now’s the time to stock up on sheets, like you’ve been meaning to since 2019. Their towels and robes are just as comfy as their bedding. A new robe is a great gift for your uncle who is always in a bathrobe for some reason. The furniture is included in the discount as well—a rare find these days!

Savings: 20% off sitewide

Treat yo self to some seriously comfy sheets, loungewear, sleepwear and bedding. If you get this for someone as a gift, they will instantly know they’re super special to you.

Savings: 30-35% off sitewide

Searching for a gift for the environmentally conscious person in your life? One of these timepieces is probably the answer. With models that are solar powered, made from recycled ocean plastic, and made from upcycled firearms, it’s basically a watch and a conversation starter, even if that conversation is online. This is also your friendly reminder that watches are a great way to get the time without looking at your phone.

Savings: 30-50% off sitewide

Sure we’re careening towards winter, but if you’re heading to warmer climates in the future, head over to Andie Swim. Their suits are seriously so comfortable and wear-tested to the max, plus they’ve got styles to fit every body type.

Savings: 20% off $149+, 30% off $249+, 40% off $250+

Nordstorm legit has the best brands, so you’ll be able to shop for everyone on your list at some serious discounts on high-quality gifts.

Savings: up to 60% off