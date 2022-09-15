The 10 best baby gadgets to build a smart nursery

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.

Are you welcoming a new bundle of joy into your life? If so, you’re already well aware of all the items you need to keep your baby happy and healthy. But life as a new parent can be tough. Between bottle feedings, diaper changes, and the strangely specific rituals you’re continually learning to get your infant to eat, sleep, and stop crying, it can feel impossible to catch a break.

Luckily, these ten baby gadgets are ready to ride in and save the day! Whether you need a self-rocking crib or a soothing white noise machine, our roundup of the best baby gadgets has you covered. Keep reading to discover ten clever baby gadgets that will make your nursery smarter, so you have more time to nap.

All of the best baby gadgets for guarding your little one

1) Best baby monitor: VAVA 720P Video Baby Monitor

Keep a close eye on your little one from anywhere in the house with this intelligent video baby monitor from VAVA. Available in four soft pastel colors, this monitor features a five-inch HD display, wireless connection, and a two-way talk system. It’s the next best thing to standing next to your baby’s crib 24/7.

2) Best self-rocking crib: SNOO Baby Bassinet and Sleeper

Like a hammock gently swaying in the wind, the SNOO baby bed will lull your newborn into a peaceful night’s slumber. Created by leading pediatrician Dr. Harvey Karp, this smart bassinet is perfect for infants from birth to six months old. Its quick response system will swiftly quiet a fussy baby while keeping her safe and sound.

3) Best baby swing: Graco Simple Sway Baby Swing

Want to comfort a restless baby? Meet your new BFF, the Graco Simple Sway Swing. This compact swing features big benefits and will calm any baby in minutes. The plug-in option allows you to save money on batteries—every parent’s dream—while the six different swing speeds ensure you always find the perfect rhythm to relax your baby. This swing also has a mobile, a five-point harness, and the ability to play 15 different songs.

4) Best white noise machine: Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine

Ease your baby to sleep with the Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine. Controlled by your smartphone, this intuitive sound machine provides soothing sounds for naps or nursing sessions. Does your infant need a late-night diaper change? Hatch’s soft lighting helps you navigate a dark nursery. Thanks to its customizable features, you can adjust Hatch’s sounds, hues, and brightness to provide serenity in every situation.

Create the perfect environment for your baby with the three-in-one LittleHippo Wispi humidifier, diffuser, and night light. As cute as a button, this baby hippo humidifier features whisper-quiet ultrasonic cool mist technology to help your baby breathe better. With three different mist strength levels and over 12 hours of run time, this gadget will work all night long. Best of all, the aromatherapy tray allows you to diffuse essential oils to relax your little one.

6) Best baby night light: Sound Soother Bear Night Light and Star Projector

Give your infant a view of the stars right from his crib. This adorable bear makes the perfect crib companion and is a night light, white noise maker, sound machine, and projector all in one. Great for newborns through toddlers, this bear projects a starry night sky onto any wall. Create a dreamy atmosphere that provides optimal comfort for your child.

7) Best portable sterilizer: Munchkin 59S Mini Sterilizer

Keep your baby safe while on the go with the Munchkin 59S Mini Sterilizer. Small enough to seamlessly fit into any diaper bag, this portable sterilizer effectively kills 99% of viruses and bacteria on pacifiers in less than one minute with kid-safe UV-C light technology. The Munchkin can be powered by most USB power sources or with three AA batteries. Beyond being one of the best baby gadgets, it’s a great health device for adults too.

8) Best baby thermometer: VAVA Smart Baby Thermometer

Effortlessly monitor your baby’s temperature in real time with the VAVA Smart Baby Thermometer. Portable and simple to use, this thermometer keeps your baby comfortable and puts your worried mind at ease. The LED notifications and instant beep alerts help you to keep tabs on your baby’s wellness.

9) Best baby crib mobile as voted by users: KiddoLab Baby Crib Mobile

Rated 4.5 out of five stars by over 5,200 users, the KiddoLab Baby Crib Mobile is the perfect nursery accessory. Featuring four cute pets, this mobile plays lullabies and gentle nature sounds. The timer allows you to stop the music after fifteen minutes. Additionally, this captivating crib mobile has a projector that transforms your nursery ceiling into a starlit sky.

10) Best lactation device: LaVie Warming Lactation Massager Pads

Are you having trouble producing enough milk to meet your baby’s demands? The LaVie Warming Lactation Massager pads help you stay comfortable while pumping or breastfeeding. Helping to increase your flow rate, these gentle massaging pads comfortably fit all breast sizes, shapes, and positions.