Best Gifts for the Elon Musk in Your Friend Group

June 28th is upon us. And while that date may have no significance for many, it’s a special day for one of the worlds biggest and brightest — it’s Elon Musk’s birthday. Our question; what do you get the man who has everything? Probably something electric. And while we’re not going to be celebrating with the man of the hour, we’ve rounded up a couple gifts you might wanna get the Elon Musk in your own friend group.

If you’ve got a type 1 BFF that’s got a penchant for elevated classics celebrating a birthday anytime soon, consider this is your ultimate gift guide. From electric scooters, to high-tech ovens here are some of our fave Elon Musk birthday inspired gifts.

The Best Gifts for an Elon Musk Birthday

An electric scooter perfect for the city commuter: Gotrax GXL

This one reaches a top speed of 15.5 mph and has a range of 9 -12 miles. It’s perfect for the city commuter traveling regularly with its one-touch folding capabilities. It only weighs 26.4 pounds so subway takers and stair climbers won’t be too fatigued moving it up and down. The reinforced frame will support up to 220 pounds and the battery recharges in about four hours.

Riders will love the rubberized grips, easy hand brakes, and shock-absorbing tires that’ll make their commute one of the brightest spots in their day. When you want to recreate an Elon Musk birthday, the Gotrax gets the party rolling.

Price: $348

The most versatile countertop oven: Brava Oven

The Brava oven is sure to be their next go-to kitchen gadget. It’s so much more than your average countertop oven. This one can Air-Fry, Roast, Bake, Sear (Broil), Toast, Reheat, Rice Cook, Dehydrate, Slow-Cook, and Keep Warm. Plus, it’s got multi-zone cooking so they’ll be able to cook a combo of food groups at the same time. Our favorite part? Its app and an internal camera that’ll let them monitor their cooks from their phones.

They’ll love the versatility and accessibility of the machine — if they can follow a recipe, they’ll be able to cook anything thanks to its built-in library of recipes. From pizza’s to egg sandwiches, carrots to squash, this thing will lead them through breakfast, lunch, and dinner, like no other.

Price: $1,295

An upgraded deep clean for your teeth: Philips electric toothbrush

It removes up to five times more plaque than a manual toothbrush and even comes with a two-minute smart timer so they can achieve the best brush every time. The pressure sensor and two intensity settings will protect their gums from over brushing. Since it’s a rechargeable brush, they’ll have to remember to plug it in every now and then. But, they’ll be happy to hear that one charge lasts up to two weeks. It comes with one replaceable sonicare head so they’ll be able to swap when the time is right. Oh, and it comes in three different colors — a white, pink and black.

Price: $43.85

An electric razor that’ll give you the closest shave: Philips electric razor

Another one of Philips products, this electric razor comes stacked with shaving heads that flex and move in four different directions. Their 4D design will follow the contours of any surface with ease. There’s a pop up trimmer for sideburns and mustache hairs, and a one-touch open for easy cleaning. They’ll love the cordless 40-minute shaving experience from a standard eight-hour charge.

Price: $39.96

An electric standing desk: FAMISKY Dual Motor Standing Desk

This is an excellent mid-level standing electric desk. The FAMISKY Dual Motor Standing Desk comes in four beautiful wood finishes with a couple of extras on the side. The FAMISKY family has also made sure that you have enough space to fit all your electronics with its four-size offerings.

Ranging from 40 to 63 inches, this desk can accommodate up to two full-sized desktops, a laptop or tablet, and some homey decor pieces comfortably. However, the real selling point here is the fully electric height adjustability paired with the desk’s fair price.

Three preset buttons can customize your desired height from 32.87 inches to 50.20 inches. Four lockable casters also make movability easy and leave your floor scratch-free. If you’re looking for an awesome electric standing desk at a very reasonable price, look no further than the FAMISKY Dual Motor Standing Desk.

Price: $249.99 – $329.99

An electric bike built for the adventurer: Electric bike

This bike will take them to and from their jobs, but it can do so much more than that. Think riding along beaches, up hills and mountains, through forests, and so much more. This fat tire bike is technically three bikes in one — an e-bike, an assisted bike, and a regular bike. As an e-bike, it can reach speeds up to 28 mph, and as an assisted bike it can reach up to 20 mph.

The tire itself is slip-resistant and can handle all types of terrain, from the city streets to the mountain trails. On the traditional side, the bike has a Shimano seven-speed drivetrain which makes it smooth and responsive when gear shifting. We love the backlight LCD display that lights up its speed data, assist level, battery indicator, and mileage data.

Its adjustable hydraulic suspension fork provides tons of stability, comfort, and control. Plus, the LG Cell 48V/15AH battery can be removed. As far as gifts go, we’d be proud to hand this one over for Elon Musk’s birthday.

Price: $1,699

Complete with a gooseneck design, variable presets, and stainless steel lid and bottom. What this kettle does best is give you all the bells and whistles while doing what it’s meant to do, and doing it quickly. It boils water in three to five minutes inside of food-grade stainless steel.

One of the best features of this kettle is its presets that’ll ensure they’ll never burn their drink again. White tea, green tea, oolong, coffee, and black tea all have their own presets. There’s also a keep warm setting that automatically keeps your water at the same temp for 60 minutes.

There’s a ready tone (that can be turned off and on), a precise pour spout for spill-free serving, and a safe auto shut-off for the more forgetful drinkers. Oh, and it comes in both black and silver stainless steel.

Price: $69.99

A rechargeable wine opener: Electric wine opener

Give ’em something to celebrate — or at least make the celebrating a little more accessible. This eclectic wine opener can remove a cork in seconds and can uncork more than 100 bottles on its battery life. Plus, it’s so simple, that anyone can use it. All they’ll have to do is peel the foil from the bottle, place the opener on the cork with the down button in action, and then flip to the switch to go up.

If you’re trying to gift the whole package, add this aerator to your cart as well. All they’ll have to do is place it after the cork’s been removed, and tilt the bottle. The unique shape of the decanter allows for quick and easy aeration and a delicious glass of vino.

Price: $16.99