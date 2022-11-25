15 of the best black friday toy deals for kids

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.

No matter how many times you put a kid in front of Home Alone or Elf, they will insist that the true meaning of the holiday begins and ends with presents. Who can blame them, with all the amazing new entries in the toy category in 2021? We’ve compiled the best Christmas toy deals that will put a smile on kids of all ages.

Not only have we compiled 15 of the hottest gifts, but we’re also plugging alternatives when applicable, especially considering many of these offerings will likely be flying off the shelves quicker than usual.

Best Christmas Toy Deals for Kids

While it’s not highway-ready, this ride-able Lambo is still one of the coolest offerings this year. Even if your kid is a speed freak, worry not. The slow start function ensures this gift won’t come with a road rash.

It even comes with parental control, just in case the driver gets a little out of hand. Available in eight colors.

Price: $209.96 (regularly $299.99)

LEGO has never been cooler since it teamed up with the world’s most iconic plumber. This set, which recreates a popular boss battle from Super Mario World, is likely to put a smile on zoomers and their nostalgic parents.

While this fully functional set is available at a fantastic discount, the Bowser’s Airship Expansion is another offering that’s bound to strike some awe. If your kid is more into classic superheroes, there are plenty of Marvel LEGO sets.

Price: $48 (regularly $69.99)

Every holiday season has its Tickle-Me-Elmo, a must-have plush that flies off shelves and starts fistfights in Target aisles. This year it’s Peek-A-Roo.

This adorable panda not only talks to kids but comes programmed with 10 games and songs and 150 sounds and actions. It even comes with a surprise in the pouch – one of three mystery babies.

Price: $44.99 (regularly $59)

Grogu, aka “Baby Yoda,” rules both the worlds of memes and toys. While there’s everything from Grogu plushes to RC figures, the must-have toy is Galactic Snackin’ Grogu.

Grogu comes with four accessories that will pull different sounds and reactions from the adorable baby.

Price: $70

The Whatsit Couch combines two classic children’s pastimes: being a layabout and building forts. This modular couch comes in six parts that can be configured in countless ways. Stain-resistant and cozy, it’s sure to help your kid tap into their creative side.

Price: $198.40 (regularly $349)

Kids are aching to play outside, as long as they have something cool enough to pull them from the hypnotic glow of an electronic screen. The Skidee scooter is just the ticket to pull this off.

Not only is it built with smooth rides and top-notch safety in mind, but it’s also foldable for easy storing and travel. If speed is more your kids’ style, the Dynacraft Magna is a great starter bike.

Price: $79.99 (regularly $149)

VIDIYO brings LEGO creations to life. Once the model is built, kids can add special effects and music to a myriad of playsets — and even share with friends via a companion app.

It’s great for creative minds who love building, creating, music, and dancing. This Punk Pirate Ship is cool, but there are plenty more VIDIYO sets available to suit different genres and personalities.

Price: $41.99 (regularly $59)

Fads are cyclical, especially now that ‘90s kids are paying taxes. Tamagotchi may not be the most popular Japanese pocket monster, but the latest offering makes the old LCD toys look ancient.

Tamagotchi Pix offers the same addictive magic of raising and playing with a new monster baby, but it’s flashier than ever before. A full-color screen and camera really make this keychain toy pop.

Price: $35.99 ($59.99)

RC cars are timeless, but few models are as cool as this miniature roll cage desert truck. Not only does it handle well, but it’s as off-road friendly as the machine it’s based on.

It has spring-tension adjustable shocks, spare wheels, user-friendly body clips, and even DIY body decals so kids can personalize it to their heart’s content.

Price: $92 (regularly $159)

It’s not fair: Japan gets all the great video game merchandise. Luckily, Little Buddy plush is available stateside now without any exorbitant import costs.

Timmy and Tommy are available, but so are tons of other Animal Crossing favorites. There are also other popular Nintendo cuties, including Kirby, Donkey Kong, and Luigi.

Price: $26 (regularly $29)

Times change, but Hot Wheels, like LEGO, will never totally go out of style. One of this year’s most-wanted kids toys is the Massive Loop Mayhem Track set.

This monstrosity stands at 28 inches, and the battery box booster keeps cars zipping through over and over. It comes with one car, but it might be fun to order a bunch and see how many Hot Weels the loop can take before it comes crashing down.

Price: $36.49 (regularly $58.99)

There are so many drones sold as toys, and most of them are cheaply made and fall apart if you even look at them funny. The Holy Stone GPS Drone is an outlier, of course.

Kids can sightsee from the comfort of their couch with the HD camera, and with the built-in GPS, the drone will always know where home is. The control range is up to 984 ft, so it’s made with adventure in mind. The Syma X300 is not as flashy, but it will satisfy most drone fixes.

Sure, it might be one of the best Christmas toy deals for kids, but we love this pick for adults too.

Price: $119.99 ($179.99)

The best way to sell educational toys to kids is to trick them into having fun. The Osmo Genius Starter helps kids learn math, freehand drawing, gain listening skills, learn physics, and improve spelling and vocabulary, all using addictive games.

Quick note: this does require an Amazon Fire Tablet or iPad to use. The Osmo Genius Starter is just one of many Osmo kits available.

Price: $132.75 (regularly $139.99)

The worldwide craze that never went away is stronger than ever before. And there are tons of sets available to make any kid giddy come Christmas morning.

If Pokemon isn’t your kid’s thing, there are other Japanese card games available, including Yu-Gi-Oh and Digimon. Given how hard-to-find cards have been this year this is one of the best Christmas toy deals.

Price: $27+

In a world full of apps and flashing LED lights, it’s hard to go back to old-school toys and games. Sometimes, to stand out, one simply must “go big.”

Have you ever played a game of Jenga that required a stepping stool? Imagine the tense thrills of a game amplified by massive blocks. The one downside is that it may be hard to ever go back.

For sheer family fun, this is one of the best Christmas toy deals around.

Price: $118.50 (regularly $169.95)