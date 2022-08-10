Brava—the ultimate smart oven that’ll transform your kitchen

Air fryers, quick ovens, indoor grills, multi-cookers, and the list goes on. Why keep shelling out money on new countertop kitchen appliances when you could just get all of them in one? Enter, Brava. It’s the ultimate smart oven that’ll completely transform your kitchen experience. Experienced chefs, and dreaded kitchen dwellers, won’t be able to get enough of it. Get ready to chef it up.

Brava Unrecorded

What is the Brava?

The Brava Oven is your next favorite 10-in-1 cooking device like no other. For starters, it cooks with light instead of hot air. Yeah, you heard us right. It got 6 halogen lamps that heat to over 4000°F in a second and they’re all partitioned to let you cook up to 3 “Zones” of ingredients simultaneously. This means you could be roasting carrots, salmon, and potatoes in the same pan, at the same time. Mind blown yet? Keep reading.

Our Favorite Brava feature highlights

Honestly, we can’t just pick one. Or two. Or three. So we’ll dish on all of ‘em. For starters, we love that more than ten cooking functions are all included in the same machine. You can toast, bake, dehydrate, reheat, slow-cook, sear, and so much more at the press of a button. And did we mention there’s no preheating involved?

There’s also an internal camera that lets you monitor your food as it cooks from the touchscreen interface or the Brava Home mobile app. Go ahead, pop your dinner in the oven while you run out for a glass of wine—just make sure you’ve got your phone with you.

We’d love to say this next one is our fave Brava highlight, but we can’t really pick. Still, having a seemingly never-ending recipe library right at your fingertips is nothing to scoff at. With the Brava’s built-in touch screen, and constantly updating software releases, you’ll get a never-ending rotation of specially customized recipes for you to play with.

Our favorite Brava Recipes

The Brava can cook virtually anything—from eggs to whole chicken, to pizza, grilled cheese, steak, seafood, and more. And trust us when we say we’ve got a couple of favorite Brava-provided recipes when it comes to getting the job done.

Brava Unrecorded

1) Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

You’ll need two English muffins, bagels, or four bread slices, four slices of cooked bacon, two slices of cheese, and two eggs. Grab some butter from your fridge (or nonstick cooking spray) and any seasonings you might want to add— salt, pepper, garlic, and red pepper flakes.

Prep sandwiches

Set out butter to soften for 15–30 minutes.

Slice English muffins in half.

Evenly spread softened butter on the cut side of English muffin tops.

Place buttered tops, buttered side down, and unbuttered bottoms, cut side up, in Zones 1, 2, and 3 of Brava metal tray.

Place 2 slices of bacon on English muffin bottoms.

Top the bacon with 1 slice of cheese.

Prep eggs

Lightly butter or spray indicated cup(s) on Brava egg tray.

Crack 1 egg into each indicated cup.

Season each egg with a pinch of salt and pepper.

Slide the egg tray into the top oven shelf and the metal tray into the bottom shelf

Select “Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich” on your oven touchscreen and follow instructions.

Assemble sandwiches & serve

When your food is done, using a spoon, gently scoop out eggs, being careful not to break yolks. Place 1 egg on each cheese-topped English muffin. Cover each with an English muffin top.

If you want to make more sandwiches, let the metal tray, egg tray, and oven cool for about 5 minutes before proceeding.

Brava Unrecorded

2) Salmon (Skin On)

This recipe is like the bare bones for how to cook salmon in your Brava. It’s got no bells or whistles, but that doesn’t mean you can’t add any. We rec grabbing a sprig of rosemary, slicing some fresh citrus, and dolloping a generous amount of butter to the dish. Yes, please.

Prepare Ingredient

Pat salmon dry with paper towels.

Season both sides with salt.

Spread room-temperature butter in indicated Zones of the glass tray.

Any uncovered butter may burn, so spread only enough for salmon to cover it.

If using the TempSensor

Place salmon, skin side down, on top of butter in indicated Zones.

After plugging in TempSensor, insert it horizontally through the center of the salmon.

Slide the glass tray into the bottom shelf.

When done, slice within 1 minute to maintain preferred doneness.

If using Time-Based cooking

Place salmon, skin side down, on top of butter in indicated Zones.

Slide the glass tray into the bottom shelf.

BravaUnrecorded Buffalo Chicken Wings" width="472" height="354"/> Brava Unrecorded

3) Brava Buffalo Chicken Wings

If you’re a wing enthusiast, chances are you’ve probably made this dish before in your regular oven. If so, you’re in for a real treat. While the prep stays the same, the cook is completely transformed. Perfectly crispy chicken wings in just 10 minutes — who would’ve thought?

For this one, you’ll need 1 ½ lb chicken wingettes (first and second sections), 2 tablespoons of butter, 2 cloves of minced garlic, ½ cup of Frank’s RedHot® cayenne pepper sauce, 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar, 1 teaspoon of habanero hot sauce (if you want that extra kick), blue cheese dressing, carrot sticks and celery sticks for serving.

Prep chicken wings

Pat chicken wings dry with paper towels.

Season wings on both sides with a pinch of salt and pepper.

Place wings in Zones 1, 2, and 3 of the Brava metal tray.

Slide metal tray into the bottom shelf

Select “Brava Buffalo Chicken Wings” on your Brava touchscreen and follow instructions.

While food cooks, prepare the sauce.

Make Buffalo wing sauce

In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt butter.

Add garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant and lightly browned, about 45 seconds.

Add Frank’s RedHot® cayenne pepper sauce, apple cider vinegar, and habanero hot sauce (if desired) and bring to a boil.

Reduce heat and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl.

Toss wings with sauce & serve

When your food is done, transfer wings to a bowl with sauce and toss until evenly coated.

Arrange wings on a serving platter

Serve with blue cheese dressing, carrot sticks, and celery sticks.

Is the Brava worth it?

We know the price tag is a hefty one, but we promise it’s so worth it. You can even save $200 when you use coupon code DAILYDOT at checkout. If you’re a habitual appliance user, you’ll love having every one of your fave countertop gadgets at your fingertips. Say bye to your oven, stovetop, and toaster, you won’t miss ‘em. Plus, the extra features like the dehydrating setting, rice cooking setting, and custom setting allow for some serious cooking in the kitchen.

With the extensive Brava recipe library literally at your fingertips, we’re not sure what this oven can’t handle. Turn your kitchen into your favorite place to be. Your stomach will thank you!

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.