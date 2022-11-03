Newsletter: The ultimate time off hack

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

We crawled the web for you today and our top stories are about: a viral hack for maximizing your time off at work, how haunted dollhouses are all over TikTok, the far-right being mad that Elon Musk met with civil rights leaders, and yet another viral Airbnb horror story.

After that, our Politics Reporter Claire has her second 2022 midterms preview in her “Dirty Delete” column.

Recently, a hack showing how to get 46 days off using 18 days of paid time off (PTO) started circulating around Facebook. Now, the hack is again going viral after being shared to TikTok.

Inside the haunted dollhouses of TikTok

One creator describes her hobby as a ‘Covid project turned rabid.’

They want Twitter to be like 4chan and they want it now.

Customer blasts dirty Airbnb rental in viral video

Taking a chance on an Airbnb rental can be a hit or miss for some, and one TikToker learned the hard way after discovering her rental was left a mess upon checking in.

🗳️ Dirty Delete

By Claire Goforth

State level midterm candidates include far-right extremists, election fraud liars, and conspiracy theorists

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content. On Thursdays our Politics Reporter Claire Goforth goes deep on the social media history of politicians in her “Dirty Delete” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🦟 Most customers would probably be upset about a fly in a food display, but management at one Starbucks allegedly said it was “totally cool.”

⏳ A Lowe’s employee who is also a college student says he clocked out of work after 1am and worked a six-hour shift without a meal break in a viral video.

📹 Here’s how local governments are surveilling their workers.

🏕 Skip the awkward family reunion and escape to a cabin in nature this holiday season. This is what it’s like to book a stay with Getaway.*

💼 One TikToker went viral after filming a video of herself saying she hates her office job because she’s bored due to a lack of daily responsibilities.

📺 From our friends at Passionfruit, the Daily Dot’s creator economy newsletter: “Real Housewives digital archivists take fans behind the curtain.”

🦞 A Long John Silver’s employee is putting the debate over Lobster Bites to rest.

🖥️ In a viral video, a customer unveiled a KFC he went to had a “240Hz 1140p Asus monitor” as a screen for a cash register.

An altercation between a Wingstop manager and a DoorDash driver went viral on TikTok, with many viewers praising the manager for defending his employees.

The video was uploaded by user Terrell Cyrus (@thebadguuy), a Wingstop employee who recorded his manager going off on a DoorDash driver.

