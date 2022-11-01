Long John Silver's employee holding frying tray up to package for lobster bites (l) Long John Silver's lobster bites on blue wooden surface (c) Long John Silver's employee dumping frying tray with lobster bites into lobster bites packaging (r)

Long John Silver's/Facebook /@shawn_reedbell/TikTok

‘Don’t cry about the crumbs’: Long John Silver’s worker shares PSA about the Lobster Bites

'It's all measured.'

Rachel Kiley 

Rachel Kiley

IRL

Posted on Nov 1, 2022

A Long John Silver’s employee is putting the debate over Lobster Bites to rest.

In October, a TikTok went viral for suggesting the fast-food restaurant’s containers of Lobster Bites are actually made up largely of crispy crumbs rather than lobster meat coated in breading.

@shawn_reedbell responded with a video of his own while working in the kitchen at Long John Silver’s, suggesting the crumbs are just a bonus.

“It’s all measured,” he says, pouring a basket of Lobster Bites into the container.

He points out that after doing so, there’s still some room in the container, so that’s why they add the extra crunchy crumbs to pad it out.

“Don’t cry about the crumbs,” he adds.

@shawn_reedbell #lobsterbites #longjohnsilvers ♬ original sound – shawn_reed-bell

The original complaint video prompted a number of people to point out that lobster is pretty expensive and getting around eight Lobster Bites for just a few dollars shouldn’t be that surprising.

Viewers of @shawn_reedbell’s TikTok expressed their enjoyment of the crunchy bits and an appreciation for their inclusion.

“The crunchies are the best part,” @speedy.gz wrote. 

“I cry that there aren’t enough crumbs… In the 90s they always gave you a deep bed of fried bits,” @kingkellycomedy added.

While the crispy crumb to Lobster Bites ratio in the package might initially be surprising to someone who is ordering them for the first time, if it’s the way they are purposely put together, at least everyone on TikTok now knows what they’re getting into if they stumble across a Long John Silver’s out in the wild and decide to scoop up some cheap bits of breaded lobster tail.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @shawn_reedbell via TikTok comment.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Nov 1, 2022, 12:31 pm CDT

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is a writer who sometimes writes things and sometimes is based in L.A., but is definitely always on Twitter @rachelkiley.

Rachel Kiley
 