Fans react to Nicki Minaj’s husband threatening Cardi B and Offset

Rappers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B are still feuding. Over the weekend, several bloggers reposted footage of Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty apparently threatening Cardi B and her husband, Offset.

TikToker @theessenceofit7 recapped the footage on their page, the video has more than 110,000 views. “I’m lost for words. These are elders acting a damn fool,” someone commented. In the footage, Petty and alleged associates are seen standing outside, making vague and direct threats at Cardi B and Offset.

“Plan that vacation, you gonna be planning your funeral p*ssy. We out here to talk, right,” he said.

Nicki Minaj premieres ‘Big Difference’

Kenneth Petty and Nick Minaj met as teenagers in NYC’s LaGuardia High School. The pair started dating officially in 2018 and had their son in September 2020. Petty is a registered sex offender. He has been convicted for the attempted first-degree rape of a minor and the first-degree manslaughter of a man years later.

Last Tuesday, the “Anaconda” rapper performed and hosted the 2023 VMAs. Minaj performed a mix of new and older songs, including an apparent diss track directed at other female rappers. “Big Difference,” specifically aiming at Cardi B.

“It sound like you tryin’ to me. I’m who you dyin’ to be. Will somebody cop all these groupies a ticket? ‘Cause I’m who they dyin’ to meet,” she rapped.

New videos circulated online

Kenneth Petty continued with threats in further videos recorded on the VMAs pink carpet and at an unknown location in New York City. These videos were originally shared by Petty’s associate @onlydasturdy_ on Instagram.

Many online shared their thoughts, including rapper Offset. Offset responded to Kenneth Petty and his associate’s threats with some humor. The “Bad and Bougie” rapper had just finished a sleepover with Twitch streamer Kai Cenat. He recorded himself laughing getting off a private jet. “Fuck these n*ggas talmbout,” Offset asked unfazed.

Reported by Complex Magazine, Kenneth Petty’s camp and Offset had exchanged intense Instagram direct messages behind the scenes. “U a grown 40 year old man talking shit about a woman you p*ssy,” Offset said in a text.

Both Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have not responded directly to the incident, but have been active on X and Instagram, engaging with fans.