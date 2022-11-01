Lowe's employee speaking in parking lot (l) Lowe's store with cars in parking lot (c) Lowe's employee speaking in parking lot (r)

dennizn/shutterstock @theajbaron/TikTok (Licensed)

‘Home Depot does not do this’: Lowe’s worker says he didn’t get a meal break during shift, clocked out at 1:40am

'I have a test tomorrow at 8am.'

Tricia Crimmins 

Tricia Crimmins

IRL

Posted on Nov 1, 2022

A Lowe’s employee who is also a college student says he clocked out of work after 1am and worked a six-hour shift without a meal break in a viral TikTok.

In a TikTok posted on Oct. 19, AJ Baron (@theajbaron) says he is a college student who works at Lowe’s, and that, after a six-hour shift during which he didn’t receive a meal break, he clocked out at 1:40am—the day before he has an exam for school.

“But they don’t care,” Baron says of Lowe’s in the TikTok. “I am not doing too good.”

In the video’s caption, Baron says, however, that Lowe’s is “pretty chill.” On Tuesday, Baron’s video had almost 140,000 views on TikTok.

@theajbaron Disclaimer lowes is pretty chill #lowes #college #ajbaron #nightshift ♬ original sound – AJ Baron

After Baron commented on his video asking for job recommendations in the Houston area, many commenters on Baron’s video advised him to quit his job and focus on school.

“Focus on school,” @benitojures commented. “There’s better jobs who are flexible with school.”

“Focus on school and get school over with,” @itsakumarthing wrote. “You’ll thank yourself.”

Others suggested alternative jobs Baron could work.

“Home Depot does not do this,” @ali_m167 wrote. “They treat me right.”

“This is why I do landscape part-time. You make more money,” @user8738922002 commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Baron and Lowe’s via email.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Nov 1, 2022, 2:33 pm CDT

Tricia Crimmins

Tricia Crimmins is the IRL staff writer at the Daily Dot. She is also a New York-based comedian and an adjunct professor at Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and Moment magazine. She can be found on Twitter at @TriciaCrimmins.

Tricia Crimmins
 