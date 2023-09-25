A drive-thru sign with a blurred car in the background. The Daily Dot newsletter web_crawlr logo is in the bottom left corner.

Kira Deshler 

Kira Deshler

Internet Culture

Posted on Sep 25, 2023   Updated on Sep 25, 2023, 6:55 am CDT

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr

Toady’s top stories are about: A dine-and-dasher who got a little too big for their britches, Sen. John Fetterman’s hilarious response to a right-wing conspiracy theory, a suspicious connection between Shrek and House of Dragon, and a McDonald’s customer who made the mistake of ‘trauma-dumping’ at the drive-thru

After that, check out a special edition of Mikael’s “Your Password Sucks” column. 

Until next time,

— K.D. 

🍴 LABOR
Dine-and-dashers forget phone at restaurant. Manager exacts revenge

As a server on TikTok recounts, a customer left a restaurant without paying, but left their phone behind. The manager took their phone hostage.

👕 POLITICS
‘Keep the GOP mad’: John Fetterman embraces right-wing conspiracy, sells ‘body double’ T-shirts

A right-wing conspiracy theory alleges that Senator John Fetterman has been replaced by a body double. Fetterman’s response? Selling merch to make the GOP mad.  

🐉 CULTURE
Viewers think HBO is trolling them after noticing parallels between ‘Shrek’ and ‘House of the Dragon’

A TikTok user pointed out the many similarities between the Shrek movies and House of Dragon, leading some to believe Hollywood is running out of ideas.

🍔 VIRAL
‘I don’t care about your life’: McDonald’s customer tries to ‘trauma dump’ on drive-thru attendant. It backfires

A viral TikTok video shows a customer in the McDonald’s drive-thru venting about his relationship issues. The attendant was not having it.

🔒 Your Password Sucks

By Mikael Thalen
Staff Reporter

In Body Image

Today, Mikael is diving into a hacking tool he got while at DefCon this year.

Do you have an internet security question you want answered? Let Mikael know! His “Your Password Sucks” column runs bi-weekly in the web_crawlr newsletter.

If your question gets picked to be answered in a future column, you’ll get a pretty sweet “Your Password Sucks” shirt!  

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💵 A man went viral by talking about about the correct Venmo etiquette to have with your peers

🚘 Even though mechanics may routinely get their hands dirty they have standards too. And there can even be cars that are just too dirty for them to work on as proven by a recent viral video.

📷 A video criticizing the outfits of attendees at a Beyoncé show is sparking debate over the ethics of filming strangers in public.

♻️ Living more sustainably is surprisingly easy with these eco-friendly alternatives for things you use every day.

🛩️ A woman’s rant about giving up seats on an airplane has gone viral on TikTok.

💸 This woman from British Columbia recently went viral after claiming she was financially better off in 2012 while making minimum wage than she is today making almost $100,000 a year.

🔨 A popular topic of discussion online is the “landlord special”—a subpar repair job performed by a landlord before a tenant moves into a property.

🛒 This TikToker says she was fired from her grocery store cashier job for letting her toddler-aged daughter scan customers’ groceries on the checkout lane.

🏳️‍🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: How a Sims 2 fan forum became an unwitting safe space for queer creatives.

The housing crisis is the worst it’s ever been in America, and there are a bunch of reasons why.

This has resulted in not only higher mortgage costs but also increased rental rates. It appears the problem isn’t endemic to just the United States, but Canada as well.

Realtor and TikTok user Anya Ettinger (@aserealty) posted a listing for a “shared room for rent” in Toronto, Canada that costs $650 a month.

It seems like a super low priceuntil you see what you’re getting.

young woman showing 'apartment' listing
@aserealty/TikTok

