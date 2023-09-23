We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Our top stories to kick off the weekend are about: A McDonald’s worker exposing the “things McDonald’s won’t tell y’all,” how a viral painting sparked controversy over AI art, a woman going viral for sharing a hotel’s room with a view fail, and how Tucker Carlson is firmly denying that Gov. Ron DeSantis kicked his dog.

After that, we’ve got something exciting to share: We’re launching a new column! Our Assistant Editor Kira will be diving deep into how fandom impacts internet culture in her new “Decoding Fandom” column each week.

⚡ Today’s top stories

One McDonald’s worker is dishing the dirt on the fast food chain and going viral for her revelations.

A lot of people hate AI-generated art on principle and for good reason.

When a traveler arrived to her hotel, she realized that the “view” was actually a photo printed a shade over the window.

Ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson is firmly denying claims that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis kicked the Carlson family’s dog.

⭐ Decoding Fandom

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍸 A bartender went viral after walking out of her longtime gig. In a nearly minute-long video, she alleged that she was punished for asking for extra bathroom breaks while on her period.

🎂 People are amazed at this TikToker who got birthday freebies from 29 different places like Taco Bell, Panera, Crumbl, Olive Garden, and more.

👀 A user on TikTok has gone viral after showing an alleged “hack” for certain apartment dryers.

🍲 Food safety experts are warning viewers about leaving their food out on the counter, saying that it could lead to illness.

🎃 This Dunkin’ customer is getting a ton of attention for showing how much sugar is in a Pumpkin Swirl Frozen Coffee.

🥤 If you’re a fan of dining in at McDonald’s so you can top yourself off with a refill before you head on your merry way, you might be disappointed to hear that the popular burger franchise is doing away with soda self-service.

🥡 Recently, much attention and acclaim has been given to Walmart’s hot food bar.

📺 From the Daily Dot archive: What happens when your favorite TV show gets canceled?

👋 Before you go

A customer recently shared his experience with an unusual DoorDash driver who arrived in a car decked out in colorful neon lights.

Unknown to the customer at the time, the driver is something of a local legend.

In his video, Lee (@leethechampion10) says that he placed a DoorDash order and specifically asked for his driver to be discreet because he didn’t want his family to know that he had ordered food.

To his surprise, when the driver arrived, it was in a heavily modified car outfitted with neon lights, including glowing neon rods attached to the rear.

