Our top stories today are about: How Venmo was the secret to catching a cheating boyfriend, an exclusive report about 10 years of 911 calls made to Meta’s headquarters, a look at the best Starbucks hacks, and how to track all of Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s stock purchases.

After that, our Senior IRL Reporter Tricia has a “Problematic on TikTok” column for you.

A girl went viral after finding out the guy she was dating had been lying to her. She says Venmo was her secret to catching the cheater.

After years in startup mode in downtown Palo Alto, Facebook opened a massive new campus in 2013, just down the road in Menlo Park. Since Meta opened its news office, police have been called hundreds of times.

You have to determine the kind of life you want to lead when you pull to a Starbucks. To hack or not to hack: That’s one of the many questions.

Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic representative and former House Speaker from California, has long been of interest to those who trade stocks.

Being ‘skinnyfat’ is not the worst possible situation to be in

🍔 This McDonald’s corporate chef is going viral for sharing what the “10:35 burger” is (and what’s in it).

🌮 Yikes. A parent is going viral for lamenting that he spent $53 on Taco Bell for family of four—but spent $66 at an upscale restaurant that morning.

🥕 There’s a running theory amongst Instacart customers that male Instacart shoppers are inferior to their non-male counterparts.

🥣 An Olive Garden customer says a server gave customers extra to-go leftovers of unlimited soup and salad. Talk about a dining win.

🍿 Fuel your hate-watching with movies so bad, they’re actually…kind of good. These are the best worst movies you need to watch right now. *

🍽️ In a viral video, a TikToker called out customers who treat service workers with an entitled attitude, urging everyone to do time in a service industry job to build empathy.

🥪 One Subway worker is excited about changes to the restaurant’s menu and thinks everyone should run, not walk, to the store to try them out.

🌭 One woman discovered some pretty odd fine print on a coupon for a BOGO (by one get one free) hotdog from New York Fries.

🤑 From the Daily Dot archive: #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt: Why TikTok shopping isnow the ordinary.

A TikToker and former Target employee has sparked discussion after revealing some alleged “secrets” about the popular chain.

In a video with over 38,000 views, TikTok user @alterego_2daytmrw4ever says that, though she only worked for Target for about a week, she learned a few secrets that she’s excited to share with viewers. Her first tip involves returns.

