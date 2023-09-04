We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.



Our top stories today are about: A Starbucks barista sharing the customer requests and phrases that annoy her the most, Elon Musk getting roasted for a plan to add Twitter to Tesla screens, a Walmart egg delivery fail that’s gone viral, and a Burger King customer calling out the fast food chain after claiming their Hershey Pie was covered in mold.

After that, we’ve got a special report that looks at why we need Labor Day now more than ever.

Kira will be guiding you through the news tomorrow, so I’ll see you on Wednesday!



— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

☕ LABOR

Starbucks barista shares things customers do that drive her crazy

A Starbucks barista is sharing the phrases and requests from customers that annoy her the most.

Billionaire Elon Musk claimed that an app would be developed to allow Tesla users to access Twitter from their vehicles’ infotainment systems, resulting in a flood of mockery and memes.

🥚 FAIL

Walmart customer accidentally ends up with 240 eggs delivered to her house

One of the perils of modern life is making an online order resulting in getting more of a food item than you’re expecting—sometimes much, more more.

A Burger King customer is calling out the fast-food chain after claiming to have received a Hershey Pie that was covered in mold.

✊ Labor Day 2023

One of the most beloved, if not the most beloved, United States presidents of all time, John F. Kennedy, once famously said in his Jan. 20 1961 inaugural address: “Ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country.”

While the idea of a man in a suit, telling the denizens of folks who labor day in, day out, to keep a country’s economy afloat, to ensure its roads are built, that commerce happens on a daily basis, that scientific innovations and new breakthroughs are occurring each and every day, and that its military is fortified enough to thwart any potential attacks from rival nations looking to expand their respective reach and resource hoarding capacity, that they need to focus on what they can give rather than what they can get, might seem gauche to some, but it certainly struck a chord with U.S. citizens and has for decades.

And it could be that these words from JFK that touch upon a universal truth and it’s that the strength of a group, however big or small, is made up of the collective contributions and sacrifices they’re willing to make, day in, day out.

Labor Day is a celebration of this truth.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

😱 In a series of viral videos, a woman says that a group of people she considered “friends” drugged her and tried to kill her.

📷 Two girls on TikTok are still reeling from not realizing that they asked actress Sandra Oh to take their picture at a Taylor Swift concert.

🥪 In a viral video, a Panera customer called out the chain for food items allegedly shrinking in size despite the price staying the same.

🥛 A barista posted a humorous sketch after his coffee shop ran out of oak milk one hour into the shift, showing how customers will react when they find out.

🎞️ No, Rachel Zegler hasn’t been fired from Snow White—and the movie isn’t canceled.

🖼️ A Subway customer’s clip went viral after he posted a video about some wall art he purchased during a liquidation sale at a nearby location.

📺 These are the best OLED TVs for out-of-this-world picture quality with spectacular color and lighting from every corner of the room.*

🛒 A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after discussing their Walmart job’s penalization system. According to the worker, she can get a penalization point “for anything.”

🏳️‍🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: How a Sims 2 fan forum became an unwitting safe space for queer creatives.

🔒 Surf the ‘net safely

Do you have questions about how to surf the ‘net safely? Let Mikael help you!

Just click the button below to ask Mikael a question. If your question gets picked to be answered in a future column, you’ll get this pretty sweet “Your Password Sucks” shirt to show off.

👋 Before you go

In today’s digital age, shared accounts between couples are increasingly common. But what happens when that relationship comes to an end? A recent TikTok user found herself wrestling with this very question after her failed attempt at “petty” revenge against an unfaithful ex through the unlikeliest of mediums: A 7-Eleven rewards account.

The video, which was posted on Aug. 11, begins with the TikTok user Liv (uhhlivia69) recounting how she and her ex-boyfriend used an account linked to his phone number for 7-Eleven’s rewards program.

However, things changed when the two broke up, she says, due to cheating. She attempted to strike back in a small way by redeeming the points they’d accumulated together.

Unfortunately for Liv, the plot did not unfold as intended.