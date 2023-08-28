‘I will never ever get over this’: Girls realize they asked Sandra Oh to take their picture at Taylor Swift concert

Two girls on TikTok are still reeling from not realizing that they asked Sandra Oh to take their picture at a Taylor Swift concert.

The actress is best known for playing Dr. Cristina Yang in Grey’s Anatomy and Eve Polastri in the spy-thriller series Killing Eve.

“I will never ever get over this,” one of the girls, Neen (@secondhandshroom), captioned her viral TikTok video. By Monday, it had been viewed more than 7 million times.

The TikTok shows a live photo of someone taking a picture of Neen and a friend at Swift’s Eras Tour in Los Angeles.

“Asking a super nice lady to take our picture at the bottom of our section before the eras tour,” the text onscreen reads.

The clip then cuts to show several Google images of Oh in her medical scrubs on Grey’s Anatomy. “She looks so much like Cristina Yang from Greys Anatomy!” the text overlay reads. (The Daily Dot reached out to Neen via TikTok comment.)

The girls received confirmation that the kind stranger was, in fact, Oh when she later posted a selfie of herself at the concert. “Me and my fave swifties!” Oh captioned the post.

In the comments, viewers couldn’t believe that the girls didn’t immediately recognize the actress.

“YOU MET SANDRA OH?? AND YOU LITERALLY DIDNT EVEN KNOW OH MY GOD,” a user commented.

“BRO YALL DIDNT KNOW SANDRA OHHHHHH????” another added.

A third commented, “No way did you just brush past the fact it was Sandra oh like oh my god. the dream.”

Neen provided an explanation in the comments, writing, “We didn’t realize until she was taking our photo and then we were way to scared to ask in case we were wrong.”

Other viewers were insanely jealous that the girls got to interact with the star.

“I would literally cry,” this woman wrote. “OH MY GOD,” another wrote with crying emojis. “YOU GOT TICKETS AND MET SANDRA! HOW DOES IT FEEL TO BE GODS FAVORITE!!??”

A third person made a Grey’s Anatomy joke: “I would’ve handed her my phone and said ‘will you be my person,’” they wrote.

Since one of the perils of fame is being recognized anywhere, some people believe that Oh probably found it refreshing to be treated like a normal person.

“I’m sure she was happy to be treated like a fan and not a celebrity,” a woman shared. “I love this!”

“You probably made her day just treating her like a regular person. That’s awesome,” another pointed out.

“I bet this actually brought her so much joy to finally be the one taking the picture,” a third shared.

Another user pointed out that a similar photo-taking situation happened recently with a couple who didn’t recognize Victoria Pedretti, star of The Haunting of Hill House and You.

“Omg I just saw the one where someone accidentally asked Victoria Pedretti to take their picture!! what’s happening!! Hahaha,” the viewer wrote.

In a viral TikTok that was posted by user @aleesuhh, over 7 million people watched as Pedretti tried to capture the perfect picture for the couple.

“Oh, no, now my shadow’s in it,” Victoria’s voice can be heard in the live photo.

The couple realized their mistake when Pedretti later posted an Instagram story of herself in the same location as the couple.