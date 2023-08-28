In a series of viral videos, a woman says that a group of people she considered “friends” drugged her and tried to kill her.

Lexi Weinbaum, who began sharing her story on her TikTok account in March, says the group of teens tried to murder her in 2015.

Weinbaum says she was 16 when she went with a female friend to a male friend’s house to smoke marijuana. She describes inhaling what she thought was marijuana and then blacking out; when she regained consciousness, she was being beaten.

Weinbaum says when she tried to escape, her female friend kicked her down the stairs.

The TikToker says she ran into the street and screamed for help, but when passersby offered to call 911, her female friend told them that Weinbaum was experiencing psychosis.

Weinbuam says she then ended up passing out and having multiple seizures and cardiac events. She was eventually taken to the hospital.

Weinbaum says in the aftermath of the attack, she was blackmailed by the group of people who had orchestrated the attack.

She says the group was “charged criminally” for the attack but not brought to trial. Weinbaum also says that her toxicology report states that she had been given opiates.

In a July TikTok, Weinbaum’s mother answers questions about how she found out that Weinbaum was in danger.

Her mother says that she received a phone call from her daughter saying that she had been drugged. Weinbaum says that she had been in a drug-induced psychosis at the time.

“I’d never seen you like that in any way,” Weinbaum’s mother says in a TikTok about her daughter’s behavior in the hospital after being drugged. “You were just out of your mind.”

Weinbaum’s video with her mom had over 10 million views on Monday.

Many commenters on Weinbaum’s video said that the “friends” who tried to murder her weren’t friends at all.

“Those aren’t/weren’t friends,” @danamoran62 commented. “I hope they were prosecuted.”

“People who try and murder you were never your friends,” @shawn_dub wrote.

Weinbaum says that she is working on a book about her experiences.