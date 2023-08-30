‘Getting in a high-speed collision trying to find the perfect reaction meme’: Musk roasted for plan to add Twitter app to Tesla screens

Billionaire Elon Musk claimed on Tuesday that an app would be developed to allow Tesla users to access Twitter from their vehicles’ infotainment systems, resulting in a flood of mockery and memes.

In response to one user on Twitter, the platform now known as X, Musk stated that owners of his electric vehicles would be able to access the social media service in the near future.

“We will make an app allowing you to see the latest from X on your car screen,” Musk tweeted.

We will make an app allowing you to see the latest from X on your car screen — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 29, 2023

While the announcement was unsurprisingly met with feverish praise from supporters of Musk, many others jokingly framed the idea as a disaster.

Many responses centered around the perceived danger of such a feature, showcasing footage of vehicles crashing while distracted by Twitter.

me after replying “LMFAOOO” to a funny tweet i saw pic.twitter.com/puUBRZBOkZ https://t.co/yKlyJzQ7CA — aj (@trafficparadise) August 29, 2023

Others explained how they believed they would be in a car crash if they were in a Tesla with access to Twitter.

“Getting in a high speed highway collision because I’m trying to find the perfect reaction meme,” one user said.

Getting in a high speed highway collision because I’m trying to find the perfect reaction meme. https://t.co/KYuXIVnhFY — P.B. Gomez (@NotoriousPBG) August 29, 2023

i have always wanted to be in a car crash https://t.co/217aIPDxhd — hotdog water (@saltysauerkraut) August 29, 2023

Some even imagined the news headlines that would appear after the electric vehicle and social media app combined forces.

“‘bus driver hits girl on bike due to having argument on social media platform X,'” another jokingly wrote.

"bus driver hits girl on bike due to having argument on social media platform X" https://t.co/rgrw6JjFUi pic.twitter.com/rjuZ8ukkyG — EVIL Rika Furude (@rikaneverlooped) August 30, 2023

Although details on the app are scant, it is likely that some safety features would be in place. At present, certain Tesla apps such as games are only available to users while the vehicle is in park.

Previously, Tesla attempted to remove such safety features in an effort to allow passengers to play games while the vehicle was being driven. The change was quickly reversed after an investigation was opened by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in 2021.