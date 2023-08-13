‘That’s what I get for trying to be petty, but now he probably knows what I’m up to’: Woman’s 7-Eleven revenge on cheating ex backfires

One woman’s attempted use of a formerly joint 7-Eleven rewards account is inspiring TikTok.

In today’s digital age, shared accounts between couples are increasingly common. But what happens when that relationship comes to an end? A recent TikTok user found herself wrestling with this very question after her failed attempt at “petty” revenge against an unfaithful ex through the unlikeliest of mediums: A 7-Eleven rewards account.

The video, which was posted on Aug. 11, begins with the TikTok user Liv (uhhlivia69) recounting how she and her ex-boyfriend used an account linked to his phone number for 7-Eleven’s rewards program. “I go there every day and I get energy drinks and so I’m like, ‘Why don’t we just do it collectively’,” she explained.

However, things changed when the two broke up, she says, due to cheating. She attempted to strike back in a small way by redeeming the points they’d accumulated together. “I was like, you know what, my one little petty move is, I could just redeem all these points.”

Unfortunately for Liv, the plot did not unfold as intended.

When redeeming the pizza, Liv found herself thwarted by a simple security feature: A confirmation code to her ex’s phone number. “Tell me why it sends him a f*cking confirmation code,” she says in the video.

“That’s what I get for trying to be petty, but now he probably knows what I’m up to,” Liv says. She concludes the video with a message for her ex: “Enjoy your points, you sl*t!”

The video quickly went viral, accumulating over 268,600 views. Many users offered Liv advice on retrieving the points.

“Idk u should change the passcode to it so he can’t login idk tho just me,” one user wrote.

“Call them and say you don’t have access to that phone anymore, try to transfer it to a new account,” another user suggested.

“My ex husband didn’t lock me out of his Pancheros account so for almost a year I would steal his free burritos when he would get them,” one user confessed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Liv via TikTok and to 7-Eleven via email for comment.