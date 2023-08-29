‘When someone gives a $100 RIGHT when u open’: Starbucks barista shares things customers do that drive her crazy

Many Starbucks employees have shared their frustrations with customers they interact with via TikTok, either in an effort to educate potential customers about ways they may be making their lives more difficult or simply to vent.

From explaining that ordering a beverage in a weird way may make things unnecessarily complicated, to demonstrating why customers should turn off their windshield wipers during a storm, baristas have asked customers repeatedly to be courteous along their definitions of the word.

Similarly, another Starbucks barista is sharing the phrases and requests from customers that annoy her the most. In a viral video, user Tori (@2weeties) lists the things customers say and do that frustrate her, drawing over 62,000 views on TikTok as of Tuesday morning.

Among the customer requests that she takes issue with are: asking for a beverage to be iced after it has already been made; asking for baristas to make a drink faster because they are running late for work; questioning how a location could be out of a milk alternative; paying for a single beverage with a $100 bill; asking for a different size after their beverage had been ordered; and asking for a key component of a beverage to be left out.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Tori and to Starbucks via email.

Several viewers shared their own frustrations about interactions with customers, such as their enthusiastic greetings being met with no emotion at all, or even with disdain.

“When u say ‘hii!! heres ur drink have an amazing day,’ and they look at u like ur an absolute bitch and told them to kill themselves,” one commenter wrote.

“My personal favorite is when they wait in the drive thru line for 5+ minutes and still don’t have their payment ready at the window,” another said.

“Or you hand them their drink and don’t practically spoon feed them their drink they complain about the way it looks,” a third claimed.

A few viewers really resonated with the poster pointing out that customers will regularly hand over a $100 bill to pay for their order, then become upset when the change is in small bills or that a cashier cannot break it at all.

“Hate it when they do the $100 and it’s literally an hour in opening and i’m like sir we don’t have change and they get mad at me,” one user commented.

“When they look at you super sad when they try to hand over a $50 or $100 bill for a singular cake pop like it’ll change the fact we cant break it,” another viewer said.

“Someone handed me $100 bill for their $3 tall pike at 4:30am and got mad when i didn’t have enough change because we just opened,” a further user wrote.