‘I can physically smell the bread proofing just looking at that’: Customer buys wall art from Subway for $25 as store closes down

A Subway customer’s clip went viral after he posted a video about some wall art he purchased during a liquidation sale at a nearby location.

User Timm (@ohheyitsnottim), a Tiktoker who specializes in comedic videos, filmed the video to immortalize his purchase. Viewed over 589,000 times and garnering over 92,000 likes as of Monday, users flooded the comments with their own dreams of owning pre-owned Subway decor.

Staring into the camera inside his apartment, Timm begins his video by explaining how he found out about the sal.

“My girlfriend just told me that a nearby subway is closing down and their liquidating the entire store,” he says.

He continues, “They’re selling chairs, tables, wall decor…You’re telling me I can own a genuine piece of pre-owned Subway wall decor?”

The video flashes to him sitting in the car with his girlfriend as he tells her, “Babe, I’m going to buy something.”

“No you’re not,” she responds repeatedly with increasing desperation.

“Yes I am,” he repeats.

Then the video cuts to him standing with his Subway sandwich decor.

“This is the best 25 dollars I’ve ever spent,” he concludes.

Some viewers marveled at the cost in the comment section.

“$25?!?!?!?!?!?!?!” one exclaimed.

“ONLY $25?! a steal fr,” another user agreed.

“TWENTY FIVE?! I’d pay at LEAST twenty six,” a third added.

Others shared which items they’d like to buy from Subway during a liquidation sale.

“I’ve always dreamed of owning a subway bench/table combo. Specifically the ones with the yellow benches,” a user said.

“I want a bread mural in my house,” a second shared.

“I couldn’t do it I would be walking into a whole subway to go to bed,” a third replied.

Subway has gone through a slew of closures since 2016. More than 6,500 locations have permanently shuttered their doors. This averages to around 900 stores per year.

The restaurant chain slowed the rate of closures to its lowest level in seven years in 2022, when it closed 571 restaurants. However, nearly one out of every four Subway restaurants in the U.S. were shutdown.

These details became available to the public as Subway continued to search for a buyer. The company is pushing for a $10 billion valuation and has claimed to have received offers ranging from $8.5 to $10 billion.

The Daily Dot reached out to Timm via TikTok comments and Subway via email.