‘Something changed, and I don’t know what it is’: Keith Lee and other TikTok users lament Chipotle’s smaller portion sizes

We all have our favorite fast-casual eatery for those nights you don’t want to cook but you also don’t want to go to a “real” restaurant.

However, the public has of late, believe something is up with everyone’s favorite cilantro hut, Chipotle. For the past few months, social media users have noticed that portions have shrunk as prices have increased.

Take @BrandonFromVegas’ $20 palm-sized burrito, for instance.

“How is this $20?!” he asks.

However, the real wakeup call for Chipotle may be TikTok Food critic Keith Lee, who knows what he likes. And Keith likes Chipotle. Keith has even partnered with Chipotle on promotions!

“This is out of the ordinary for me, but I used to love Chipotle. Lately, Chipotle has not hit the same, in my opinion,” Keith says in the car, immediately post-Chipotle order.

To investigate the current state of everyone’s favorite Subway-but-Mexican, Keith orders three go-tos: crispy chicken tacos, a chicken bowl and a steak quesadilla he himself has made famous. He spent $40.59.

But was it worth it?

Things start off pleasantly, with some quality crispy chicken tacos Keith rates an 8 out of 10. But things took a turn when the bowl was investigated.

After an exorbitantly long search for any bits of chicken, Keith finds maybe four pieces, echoing the criticisms from others about Chipotle portions (“Chiportions,” obvi). On top of that, Keith laments the lack of flavor in the bowl and the fact that it’s freezing cold. “In my opinion, this is a 2 out of 10.” Ouch.

Then there’s the quesadilla, for which Keith had the highest of hopes. However, Steak-Ums-like meat and dominating undercooked peppers meant Keith could only give his most reliable item a 2.5 out of 10.

“Something changed, and I don’t know what it is,” laments Keith, a melancholic disappointment in his voice.

In the wake of Keith’s post, the public has continued to raise their voice at this injustice, even on matters as minor as sauces!

Of course, this being America, some users are making moves to protest in a civil manner, with TikToker @WowDrew calling for folks to flood the Chipotle app with negative reviews.

Chipotle has finally responded to these complaints. “Guests of Chipotle can completely customize their meal in restaurants by vocalizing their desired portions, or digitally selecting extra, light, normal or on the side when choosing from the list of real ingredients,” stated Laurie Schalow, Chipotle’s chief corporate affairs and food safety officer, in a statement. “We have not changed our portion sizes, and our guests continue to appreciate the value we offer them.”

As you might imagine, that didn’t fix things with the good folks of TikTok:

However, the chain still has its defenders. Super Chipotle supporter Dillan Wareham—on day 879 of his 1000 straight days of Chipotle quest—recently reported that all was well in the land of portions.

@dillonwareham I really don’t know what to say about the chipotle portion size debate. I don’t know if mines always great because I’ve built a relationship with the people at my location. But I don’t have that problem as you guys can see. ♬ original sound – Dillon Wareham

Was he paid to say this? Is he actually just really tiny? Who knows?

Who’s to say if Chipotle will return to their bountiful bowl-y ways? Either way, like with so many things in life, the change must come from the voices of the people. Speak loud, speak strong, Chipot-baes. And never stop fighting that good fight.

READ MORE:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.