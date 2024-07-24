‘Massive for the industry’: International Olympic Committee votes to make Esports an official Olympic event

Nerds rejoice: the Olympics aren’t just for jocks anymore!

On Tuesday, the International Olympic Committee (or IOC for you abbreviators) voted to approve the creation of the Olympic Esports Games (or OEG). The vote was unanimous and, as the IOC themselves describe it, “historic.”

A HISTORIC VOTE!



The 142nd IOC Session votes for the creation of the Olympic Esports Games.



Mark the date 🥳 pic.twitter.com/CPRrwrirba — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) July 23, 2024

Why are Esports now part of the Olympics?

What are Esports you ask? Why, that would be people who are very good at video games playing video games against other very good video gamers, often in a tournament or similar arrangement. They can be played at professional or amateur levels.

The Olympic development makes sense when you realize how absolutely ginormous Esports are as an industry and cultural phenomenon. It’s a freaking billion-dollar industry for crying out loud.

Also, it greatly behooves the Olympics to tap into that untapped market: indoor kids. The first edition of the Olympic Esports Games are slated to take place in 2025, when the event is held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

A new era for the Olympics

A press release from IOC President Thomas Bach heralded the decision as a “new era” for the group. “With the confirmation by the IOC Session of the creation of the Olympic Esports Games, we are keeping up with the pace of the digital revolution,” said Bach.

should i give up everything and start training to become an olympic esports guy pic.twitter.com/AcKfrd3xtB — Kaiji Von Tang (@KaijiTang) July 24, 2024

“The esports community, represented in our Esports Commission, has enthusiastically engaged with this initiative,” Bach continues. “This is further proof of the attractivity of the Olympic brand and the values it stands for among young people.”

Note that these games are not a part of any winter or summer games, but an entirely different event altogether.

Social media reacts to the news

As for what games specifically will be included in the events, nothing’s yet been revealed, but gaming fans have met this news with a range of emotions.

This is a monumental moment in gaming. The creation of the Olympic Esports Games means more legitimacy for the entire gaming sector.



The end result: More gamers seeing gaming as a career path, more game developers seeing their games as an opportunity to create longstanding IP. https://t.co/X9MgAw3eaC — Ronen Kirsh (@ronenkirsh) July 24, 2024

Historical moment for Esports and the Olympic movement !

Looking forward to see the long awaited championship of national teams in our favorites games & a new diverse and inclusive multi game event !!#PowerOfTheRings #Esports #Olympics https://t.co/q36EdUNQwa — G2 Stilgar (@AlbanDechelotte) July 23, 2024

This is massive for the industry. Hopefully this brings more money into esports — Hazey (@hazeykthx) July 23, 2024

“The IOC have unanimously voted for the Olympic Esports Games”



So people are going to win Olympic gold medals for gaming? I’m ok with this, but please don’t call them “athletes” gamers are not athletes.



Yes I know I’m gatekeeping… — Kevin (@theeKMc) July 23, 2024

The @iocmedia have officially voted yes on creating the Olympic Esports Games! This will be a game changer to bring the younger crowd to watch the Olympics.



May I make a recommendation on what future esports could look like? pic.twitter.com/F6h9WEgEIg — CIX ᯅ/acc (@cixliv) July 23, 2024

Esports Olympic games announced (crowd cheers)

Sponsored by Saudi money (crowd boos)

Includes Street Fighter and Tekken (crowd cheers)

Doesn't include any shooters (crowd boos)

Does include mobile games (confused crowd noises) https://t.co/SetOcHzLHb — Okamu (@theOkamu) July 24, 2024

Sad and embarrassing for everyone involved.



For the IOC: pathetic attempt to regain relevance in the 21st century after decades of nepotist hires managed the Olympics into irrelevance.



For gamers: you'll look pathetic next to actual athletes. Don't go and embarrass yourselves. https://t.co/bo6tdDazBh — ADVERSAREAL (@ADVERSAREAL) July 24, 2024

The International Olympic Committee has decided to host Olympic Esports Games, separate from the classic ones. Can’t wait for the game picks, it’s 100% going to be absolute ass lmao pic.twitter.com/KDfde5PKvU — GamersGate but beating Messmer with a flip-flop (@GamersGate) July 24, 2024

the solution for the athletes having too much sex at the olympic village is to introduce gamers https://t.co/XNgHYG1ivi — Joey (Neon Lights) (@cars2luver369) July 24, 2024

The first Esports Olympic Games launch next year in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.