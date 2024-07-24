‘Massive for the industry’: International Olympic Committee votes to make Esports an official Olympic event

Nerds rejoice: the Olympics aren’t just for jocks anymore!
On Tuesday, the International Olympic Committee (or IOC for you abbreviators) voted to approve the creation of the Olympic Esports Games (or OEG). The vote was unanimous and, as the IOC themselves describe it, “historic.”
Why are Esports now part of the Olympics?
What are Esports you ask? Why, that would be people who are very good at video games playing video games against other very good video gamers, often in a tournament or similar arrangement. They can be played at professional or amateur levels.
The Olympic development makes sense when you realize how absolutely ginormous Esports are as an industry and cultural phenomenon. It’s a freaking billion-dollar industry for crying out loud.
Also, it greatly behooves the Olympics to tap into that untapped market: indoor kids. The first edition of the Olympic Esports Games are slated to take place in 2025, when the event is held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
A new era for the Olympics
A press release from IOC President Thomas Bach heralded the decision as a “new era” for the group. “With the confirmation by the IOC Session of the creation of the Olympic Esports Games, we are keeping up with the pace of the digital revolution,” said Bach.
“The esports community, represented in our Esports Commission, has enthusiastically engaged with this initiative,” Bach continues. “This is further proof of the attractivity of the Olympic brand and the values it stands for among young people.”
Note that these games are not a part of any winter or summer games, but an entirely different event altogether.
Social media reacts to the news
As for what games specifically will be included in the events, nothing’s yet been revealed, but gaming fans have met this news with a range of emotions.
