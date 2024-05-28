‘They were sitting in their office watching’: Ex-Chipotle worker says managers watch employees through camera to check portion sizes

Recently, internet users across the country have staged a protest against Chipotle for its portion sizes.

While Chipotle may have been known in the past for its large portions, eaters at the Chipotle of today have complained about small portions and deceptive pricing. As a result, many internet users claim to be boycotting the restaurant, and others have recorded themselves beginning to order and then walking out upon seeing the portion sizes.

To hear these people tell it, this protest is already having a marked impact. One Chipotle worker claimed to have received a message from corporate telling employees not to skimp on orders, Others have alleged that the rise of videos like the aforementioned walkout clips has caused Chipotle workers to give bigger portions when customers are filming.

But behind all of these issues lies a single question: why is Chipotle skimping on portion sizes in the first place? A user on TikTok has the answer.

Chipotle managers and portion sizes

In a video with over 22,000 views, TikTok user Arya Nanda (@itsaryananda) explains how he got fired from Chipotle, saying that “Chipotle management have zero morals and zero ethics.”

According to Nanda, his job at Chipotle consisted of serving guests on the line. While he did this, he claims that management sat in back offices watching the store’s security cameras to monitor the portion sizes he was handing out.

Nanda says he was approached by management about his portions. However, he did not care to reduce his portion sizes.

“My logic was this: ‘OK, I wasn’t getting paid enough and I didn’t care enough about the portion sizes we were giving, so if somebody wanted more, I’d just give it to them,’” he explains.

Then, after being caught putting “too many chips in the bag” for a customer, he says he was “fired on the spot.”

“Nothing makes me happier than watching all of these boycotts and like these walkouts happen because Chipotle management 100% deserves it,” he states. In another part of the video, he details, “CEO got paid $17 million last year while we had to pay $10 for a baby scoop of chicken.”

In the comments section, users claim that issues surrounding skimping are some of the reasons they stopped going to the restaurant.

“I absolutely believe this. I stopped going to chipotle even before the pandemic because of skimping,” wrote a user.

“Chipotle has to learn that there are better places to eat then Chipotle. There is no reason that you have to ask for extra meat. I stopped going,” offered another.

“Chipotle managers are nothing but scum,” declared a third. “Boycott Chipotle!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Chipotle and Nanda via email.

