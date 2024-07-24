‘Let’s go, I guess’: International Olympians react to their new team uniforms on TikTok

Is there anything more unifying than the Olympic games? Yes, cool outfits. Hence, it’s even more unifying-er when the two come together.

This week, Olympians have taken to their own personal Louis Vuitton runways, as their uniforms have started arriving. Obviously, the excitement at receiving your Olympic uniform is hard to top, so various athletes have taken to TikTok to display their new threads. The trend has caught on pretty significantly, giving us normies a snazzy preview of what to expect when the games begin on July 26.

Let us take a look at some of the participants in today’s Olympic runway. Cue music!

Olympians preview their Olympic uniforms on TikTok

First, we have Australian soccer player Mackenzie Arnold using the viral “let’s go, I guess” TikTok sound, looking very chic in a lime green getup that really looks like it breathes.

American rugby player and 2020 Olympian Ilona Maher can’t miss as she struts her stuff in not one but two videos. Looking swell, Ilona.

“En guarde,” says French fencer Sara Balzer to her haters. And rightfully so.

Mexico’s CeciliaTamayo-Garza really makes a meal out of the presentation of her track uniform.

British Olympian Lina Nielsen has sprinted her way onto all of our best-dressed lists.

Handballer Althea Reinhardt of Denmark has surely left a dense mark on all of our eyes!

“Fifteen love” says Australian tennis player Daria Saville. Well, I fifteen LOVE that new uniform.

But who says Olympic fashion is just for Olympic ladies? Men can get in on the trend too, says Australian hurdler Tayleb Willis.

Here New Zealand’s Eve Thomas reveals her rugby outfit. It’s nice.

Catch coverage of the Games of the XXXIII Olympics starting Friday, July 26th on all your NBC/Peacock services.

