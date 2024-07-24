Here’s why BookTok is obsessed with the ‘Turn to Page 30 Challenge’

BookTokers are loving an oldie-but-a-goodie challenge that’s making the rounds on social media yet again: the Turn to Page 30 challenge.

If you’re an avid reader and book lover, you know this trend has seen many iterations over the years. It seems, however, that TikTokers may be having more fun than anyone else with it.

Here’s how readers are using books — from beloved favorites to randoms in their to-be-read piles — to try and forecast their love lives.

“Turn to Page 30 Challenge” origin

It’s hard to say where exactly the turn to page 30 challenge began, though we can trace the idea back to an archived Reddit post from 2021. The premise of the challenge is for readers to pick up a nearby book. Yes, that means picking a book intentionally is cheating (just a little bit)!

Once you’ve got your book, turn to page 30 and read the first few words. Those words are supposed to describe your love life.

Of course, depending on what you read and what you’re near, your results can widely vary. While some find hopeful and empowering words they’re looking for, some find truly goofy and irrelevant responses.

The horror and sci-fi readers are definitely enjoying sharing their zany responses to the page 30 challenge while the romance readers are split between swooning and sharing smut. Then there are those who are picking up technical manuals, cookbooks, coffee table books, and all kinds of other stuff to end up with even more creative and niche results.

Another fun thing about this trend is that it’s easily adaptable. Kids can turn to page 30 to find out what their future will be like, or a hint on what they want to be when they grow up. It’s not as cheeky as the adult version, but it can still be tons of fun for younger readers.

“Turn to Page 30 Challenge” examples

There’s just so much to love with this trend, and you’re not limited to participating only once.

With so many different possibilities, voracious readers and Kindle girlies everywhere are enjoying jumping on this fun and easy trend.

