Underconsumption core: The TikTok trend that will encourage you to buy less

Ever get the nagging feeling that there’s always someone trying to sell you something on social media? Needless to say, it can feel unnerving to watch influencers promote unnecessary products and encourage wasteful habits. If rampant online overconsumption is wearing you out, underconsumption core might just be the breath of fresh air that you need. Instead of flexing hauls of the hottest goods, TikTok creators are now showing off their dingy, well-loved objects.

The underconsumption trend—really, the underconsumption lifestyle—is about embracing all that’s thrifted, repurposed, and long-lasting.

What is underconsumption core?

When you engage in underconsumption, you make do with what you have. Underconsumption core doesn’t require partakers to be minimalists, per se, but it involves mindful spending on the whole. When it comes to underconsumption, frugality is in. You buy what you need, DIY whatever you can, and get things secondhand whenever possible.

Underconsumption is slightly different from deinfluencing. Deinfluencing involves reviewing products and suggesting better (often cheaper) alternatives. The crux of underconsumption isn’t about promoting or criticizing products — it’s about holding onto your things and taking good care of them.

What does underconsumption look like?

Underconsumption isn’t grounded in a lavish aesthetic, so videos of it are often more practical than stylish. Creators showcase less-than-glamorous shots of their well-used everyday objects, typically setting their clips to Norah Jones’ “Don’t Know Why.”

Here’s a prime example of underconsumption core from TikTok creator @characterprimary. In the video, we see things like old running sneakers, a realistic collection of personal care items, and a modest home library.

“Ugh thank you for posting this because the whole ‘underconsumption’ trend is just ppl with normal consumption who’ve been brainwashed by TikTok to think their way of living isn’t normal,” one commenter exclaimed.

Unsurprisingly, underconsumption core has been well received. Most people find it refreshing for creators to show “normal” life instead of boasting decked-out homes filled with glitzy items.

Examples of underconsumption

Feeling a bit out of balance by product promo on social media? Here are a few refreshing underconsumption videos to recalibrate your brain.

If you don’t want to buy the newest products or can’t afford to, you’re not alone. Plenty of folks out there use their makeup down to the pan and make the most of secondhand furniture. Discouraging waste, underconsumption is a win for the planet and your bank account.