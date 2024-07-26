Charli XCX responds to claims saying ‘Brat’ summer is already over

Is ‘Brat Summer’ already a thing of the past? Not quite.

We all know the feeling: after a slow start, we’re pumped that our brat summer’s finally in full swing. It’s mid-late July and we’re in full brat summer mode, going to brat cookouts, hitting up the brat beach, taking in a match of bratball at the local bratpark. Then it happens—we stop by Target for some batteries and “back to brat school” signs are everywhere! What the hell, man? We were just hitting our stride!

Is it already RIP to the ‘Brat’ Summer?

According to some publications, Charli XCX’s brat summer is indeed over. Why? Depends on who you ask.

According to Pitchfork, brat summer ended last week, when, in the wake of President Biden’s announcement he was dropping out of the race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, Charli XCX posted “Kamala IS brat.”

Goodbye to Brat Summerhttps://t.co/povP4i0bHR — Pitchfork (@pitchfork) July 25, 2024

“In the hours following, Harris’ social media team leaned into her support, updating their social headers to BRAT’s green hue,” said the article. It continues, “Soon, people who were absolutely not having a Brat Summer—CNN reporter Jake Tapper, Minnesota governor Tim Walz,—began to pile atop an already fragile meme,” declaring that, “by the end of the day, Brat Summer had been pronounced dead.”

Similarly, Dazed makes an argument that the squares got a hold of the term and thus, it has been unalived:

Was it Kamala Harris? LinkedIn influencers? The weather? Was it you, personally? We investigate the demise of the season’s hottest trend https://t.co/vQTQACT2zE — Dazed (@Dazed) July 24, 2024

The sentiment is echoed by several other random voices across the internet. Basically, everyone’s become that one Fred Armisen cyclist character from Portlandia.

Charli XCX responds to the claims

So how did Chuck 10/100/10 respond to this? The singer took to Instagram to basically put these publications on blast.

The post was accompanied by the caption, “oh ? see u next week :)”

What does next week hold? That is anyone’s guess at this point, though the singer did tease new music just yesterday:

To summarize, it appears the ‘Brat’ equinox is not yet upon us. No need to put your brat decorations away just yet, everyone.

