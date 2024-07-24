The best ‘Do you guys think this will be any good’ memes

Every day, new and exciting things are announced on here, the people’s internet. Films, music, TV, books, games, babies—all news drops to get us enticed and often excited. However, not all of these announcements pan out, but their initial announcements remain preserved on here, the people’s internet. And as they say, hindsight is 20/20.

As a result, a trend has begun on X this week of users digging up these old project announcements on the platform to reenact a time before we knew of their quality by facetiously asking, “do you guys think this will be any good?”

Let’s take a scroll stroll!

do you guys think this will be any good https://t.co/rH6pGQ7abh — jay (@kendallhosseini) July 23, 2024

do you guys think this will be any good? https://t.co/rT9jQ2sDjH — linda al gaib (@noidedasf) July 21, 2024

do you guys think this will be any good https://t.co/ehCavWQ2lf — mason ✮ (@clemenspoint) July 23, 2024

Do you guys think this will be any good? https://t.co/wlnQhjlK5S — C.🌹 (@VicJusticeFilms) July 23, 2024

do you guys think this will be any good https://t.co/Nu6JZXnipq — cer 🐙 (@chalamethoney) July 23, 2024

do you guys think this will be any good https://t.co/HKKtPXpBQK — Cerise⋆˙⟡ (@TheAngstTheWoe) July 23, 2024

do you guys think this will be any good https://t.co/KrdKjELJwI — hannah 🍅🍉 (@hannahcroteau) July 23, 2024

do you guys think this will be any good https://t.co/WxThVYFkIF — lari (@adamuzatto) July 23, 2024

do you guys think this will be any good https://t.co/pPhSVd0SpZ — graciela mae (@notgracielamae) July 21, 2024

It’s really quite amusing to think we were ever so innocent about some of these. You just never know which of today’s announcements could be tomorrow’s cheeky meme trend.

