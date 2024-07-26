What does it mean if someone (or something) ‘hates to see me coming’?

In life, people overindulge, but what each of us overindulges in varies greatly.

Some people are all about their fashion, while others want to invest in the latest technological gadgets. When you’re that ready to go all-in on something, chances are it’s because you’re passionate about it. Enter the expression, “hates to see me coming.”

Hates to See Me Coming, Explained

So what does that mean? It’s like excited anticipation’s negative cousin.

It’s still about looking forward to something but with dread instead of excitement. You might hate to see the holiday season or a family gathering coming. It could be a meeting that’s coming up or the day of the week you clean your house.

But what would hate to see you coming? It’s probably something you’d completely crush, whether that’s your daily to-do list or a loaded baked potato. It could be an unorganized drawer or a vacation itinerary. There’s enough ubiquity in the phrase that it has something to offer everyone.

It’s unclear how the phrase came to be the internet’s recent favorite, but it’s popularity on X (formerly Twitter) isn’t new. Instances of the phrase date all the way back to the earliest days of the platform in 2012.

Hates to See Me Coming Memes

From a sale at your favorite store to a plate full of fire food, here are some of the times and situations where the phrase applies.

I know Target hate to see me coming. — Kheumani (@Kheumani) July 24, 2024

i know a man with self-esteem issues and a mustache hates to see me coming — carl marks (@lethalrejection) July 24, 2024

i know PND – no chill hates to see me coming — t (@tiannelisex) July 19, 2024

I know a leopard print bodysuit hates to see me coming. — BeBe Zahara Benet (@BeBeZaharaBenet) July 24, 2024

Ik a spliff hates to see me coming — Nella🦭 (@Nellab3lla) July 20, 2024

I know a mango hate to see me coming — 💎 (@callmeru_) July 23, 2024

i know my Amex hates to see me coming — Fisayo Longe (@FisayoLonge) July 20, 2024

I just know KFC hates to see me coming — Gojasi (@asivepayi_) July 23, 2024

I know a piano hate to see me coming. — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) July 24, 2024

i know my black clothes hate to see me coming 🤣 — omoshalewa (@idkShalewa) July 23, 2024

I know garlic & onion powder HATE to see me coming 😭 — Katrina (@GiftAndCurse_2) July 22, 2024

I know pickles hate to see me coming — RIYAHT (@riyahtshai) July 23, 2024

i know bringing up old shit hate to see me coming 😭 — MARNI ❥ (@SHESOYAE) July 23, 2024

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.