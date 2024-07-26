‘Hawk Tuah girl’ Hailey Welch’s music festival appearance met with crickets in awkward video

Hailey Welch, popularly known as “Hawk Tuah girl” attended Rock the South country music festival last weekend to hype up the next act, but her appearance seemed to confuse the audience more than stirring up excitement. Much of the criticism from the audience

Hawk Tuah girl’s Rock the South appearance criticized as “awkward”

An announcer at the Rock the South music festival in Cullman, Alabama, last weekend called Welch onto the stage by her real name rather than her internet moniker. “Let’s hear it for Warren Zeiders and Jelly Roll!” Welch shouted, attempting to excite an audience that responded largely with silence and muted stares.

@scubaryan_ tweeted a video of the awkward event on X.com, where it has garnered over 11.8 million views.

nah this is awkward… the “Hawk Tuah” girl showed up on stage at a concert and no one cheered for her 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9gM5Wx2Kef — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) July 25, 2024

Reactions to Hawk Tuah girl’s Rock the South appearance

Many of the comments on Hawk Tuah girl’s appearance at Rock the South posited that her “15 minutes of fame” were over.

Hawk Tuah girl’s rise to viral fame

Welch became a viral sensation after video creators Tim & Dee TV stopped her and another woman for a street interview. When asked to name a “move in bed [that] makes a man go crazy every time” Welch replied: “Oh, you gotta give him that hawk tuah and spit on that thang.”

Hawk Tuah girl challenges…JoJo Siwa to a fight?

Shortly after her awkward appearance at Rock the South, Welch was seen at Karate Combat fight on July 25th, after she was invited by Asim Zaidi to attend the fight between Sam Alvey and Antonio Arroyo.

Zaidi asked the 22-year-old who she would want to be pitted against in a match, and she wasted no time in telling him she would want to fight controversial queer pop singer JoJo Siwa.

The matchup isn’t as unlikely as folks would think, though, as Michelle Waterson-Gomez, the former #1 women’s Atomweight fighter in the world and former Invicta FC Atomweight Champion, offered to give Welch professional training for the hypothetical match if she committed to it.

Realistically, given Welch’s fears of being kidnapped, it wouldn’t be a bad idea for her to learn some basic fighting techniques even if she doesn’t end up in a ring with Siwa.