MrBeast responds to Ava Kris Tyson grooming allegations

MrBeast’s friend and longtime collaborator, Ava Kris Tyson, has quit the popular YouTube channel after she was accused by other YouTubers of grooming and predatory online behavior towards minors. In a post shared on X, MrBeast wrote that he hired “an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation” to look into Tyson’s behavior and explained he is “disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts.”

What is Ava Kris Tyson accused of?

Ava Kris Tyson is a long-time co-host and friend of popular YouTuber MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson. The 28-year-old has denied the allegations on X, writing “I never groomed anyone,” but added that the pair had “mutually decided” it would be best for her to “permanently step away from all things MrBeast.”

I want to add, I never groomed anyone. The person who gets brought up in these accusations @LavaGS has vocally supported that they are false. — Ava Kris Tyson (@kristyson_) July 23, 2024

Both Ava and the alleged victim of grooming, Twitter user @LavaGS, have made public statements stating there was no wrongdoing in their interactions, although “edgy inappropriate jokes were said” in public Discord server channels.

“I would like to apologize for any of my past behavior or comments if it hurt or offended anyone. It was not my intent,” Tyson wrote in a tweet. “Seeing recent events we’ve mutually decided it’s best I permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health. I want to add, I never groomed anyone. The person who gets brought up in these accusations @LavaGS has vocally supported that they are false.”

She went on, “Having said that, I humbly apologise to anyone I have hurt with my unacceptable social media posts, past actions, and to those who may feel betrayed by how I used to act online.”

“To lump these two factors together to create a narrative that my behavior extended beyond bad edgy jokes is disgusting and did not happen,” Tyson said. “In past years, I have learned that my old humor is not acceptable. I cannot change who I was, but I can continue to work on myself.”

LavaGS, who is now 20, shared the following tweets on his account on X, urging followers and supporters to report the videos for falsely alleging that he had been a victim of grooming by Ava Kris Tyson when he was a preteen.

I am not a victim and I am not backpedaling any statements i have already made. Everything i have stated is still very true. Nothing bad happened between me and Kris, people are creating lies around my name.



Yesterday while under a lot of stress from trying to get my story out… pic.twitter.com/LudJwupm14 — Lava (@LavaGS) July 23, 2024

He added in numerous tweets that while she [Tyson] may have made some inappropriate jokes seven years ago, they never had private conversations outside of public forums where others could see their messages.

Yes I know him, a lot of the statements he made in that video about me are completely untrue.

I was friends with him, we played games together and worked on the discord. He was later removed from the discord because of how unstable he was. he would lash out and verbally attack… — Lava (@LavaGS) July 24, 2024

What did Mr Beast say about Ava Kris Tyson?

Ava Kris Tyson and MrBeast came to the mutual decision for her to step away from the brand after these allegations and consequent denials came to light, according to both of their social media posts.

“Over the last few days, I’ve become aware of the serious allegations of Ava Tyson’s behavior online and I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts,” MrBeast wrote.

“During that time, I have been focused on hiring an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure I have all the facts. That said, I’ve seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel, and any association with MrBeast. I do not condone or support any of the inappropriate actions.”

“I will allow the independent investigators the necessary time to conduct a comprehensive investigation and will take any further actions based on their findings,” he concluded his tweet on the subject.

Ava revealed last year that she was a transgender woman and was undergoing gender-affirming therapy. She has not yet responded to MrBeast’s response.

Reactions to the allegations against Ava Kris Tyson

Unsurprisingly, many of the reactions to the news of these allegations against Ava Kris Tyson are transphobic, but there are genuine responses to MrBeast’s announcement, including from Lava himself.