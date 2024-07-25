‘Not mean enough’: First trailer featuring Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan released, roasted

Is there anything Timothée Chalamet can’t do? He’s Willy Wonka, he’s Dune Paul, he’s Call Me By Your Name peach guy, and now…he’s Bobby Dylan.
Bob Dylan biopic trailer released
Yesterday, the teaser trailer for James Mangold’s Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown dropped, giving the world its first glimpse of Chalamet as the freewheelin’, mumbly troubadour in action. (It was only just March of this year when we spotted Timmy filming for this in the streets of New York.)
The film covers Dylan’s rise to prominence as a folk music prophet, culminating with his controversial decision to go electric at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival. As a result, we get a look at many era-appropriate West Village, NY locations, such as the Cafe Wha?.
We also see Edward Norton’s Pete Seeger, Elle Fanning’s Sylvie Russo, and Monica Barbaro’s Joan Baez, among others.
But what of Chalamet?
Timothée Chalamet’s take on Bob Dylan
Over the past sixty or so years, Bob Dylan impressions are dime a dozen. Heck, at times it sounds like Dylan himself is doing a Bob Dylan impression. Thus, Chalamet’s interpretation has to go a bit deeper, and has to reflect the human being beneath the “Dylan” persona. (Of course, he could have just asked Cate Blanchett for some coaching.)
It appears Timmy has done his homework, producing a voice that’s got the spirit of the original article without being a caricature. And those little eye twitches during his concert performances? Spot freaking on.
Social media sounds off
But the internet is the true arbiter of opinion. What’s the word?
So yeah, it seems good overall. However, they missed a huge opportunity by not having the current Bob Dylan play his younger self.
