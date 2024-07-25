‘Hollywood gets it right’: Michael Bay to direct Skibidi Toilet movie, internet reacts

Yes, you read that right: Michael Bay is making a Skibidi Toilet movie.

The internet has been making stars ever since the yellow AIM guy got cast on One Tree Hill. Now, Skibidi Toilet is the latest internet sensation to make the leap to Tinsel Town.

Wait…what is Skibidi Toilet again?

You know Skibidi Toilet: the weirdest thing you’ve ever seen? Remember? Sure you do.

If you’re over the age of…16? Skibidi Toilet is a very popular digital video and game series that feels like a cough medicine trip because it pretty much is. That is to say, creator Alexy Gerasimov started his empire with an 11-second YouTube video featuring a singing head emerging from a toilet. If it’s not quite Walt Disney sketching Mickey Mouse, it’s pretty damn close.

From there, an empire was created, with over 70 videos being posted in the series depicting an escalating war between Toilets and Cyborgs. Sounds bizarre and niche, right? Well, the YouTube channel has over 42 million subscribers, so not so much. It’s Generation Alpha’s Spongebob, Sesame Street, and Peppa Pig combined.

Michael Bay takes on the Skibidi Toilet film franchise

Now, the property is being developed for TV and film per Variety.

I hear you scoffing. I feel the rolls of your eyes. But they said Lord of the Rings was unfilmable, but Peter Jackson proved them wrong. Then they said Dune was unfilmable, but Denis Villenueve proved them wrong. Now, they’ll say Skibidi Toilet is unfilmable, and the one to prove them wrong is…uh, Michael Bay.

Yes, Bay is developing the property alongside former Paramount Pictures president Adam Goodman. The venture is said to include merchandise, puzzle games, and so many more opportunities to bring Skibidi Toilet into our physical world.

Social media reacts to a Skibidi Toilet movie

What does the internet think of this? Do they trust the Pearl Harbor mastermind with this precious property?

Holy shit.



Seriously, if you've not watched the Skibidi Toilet series on youtube, Michael Bay would absolutely do it justice on the big screen.



It'd be an incredibly stupid, fun, silly action movie. https://t.co/dtGN87cY5b — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) July 24, 2024

Imagine Michael Bay sitting down watching Skbidi Toilet and saying "Haha. That's sick man. Dude this is crazy " — Sofia Coppium (@indianloonie) July 24, 2024

i’m sorry the craziest thing to come out of today was MICHAEL FUCKING BAY in talks to make a SKIBIDI TOILET MOVIE.



what the FUCK is HAPPENING bro — alex (@avvex__) July 25, 2024

Skidibi toilet fans eating good



Skidibi doesn't have the most interesting lore of all times, it's mostly nonsensical cool explosions and battles, which is exactly what Michael Bay is good at https://t.co/wGok9alqKT pic.twitter.com/XgAVoHEznx — ⁠｡⁠◕𝙒𝙖𝙮𝙡𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙩◕｡ •🌟🦔 (@Ricccochet) July 24, 2024

it's just so fucking funny to think that the executives looked at Skibidi Toilet and instantly said "We have to get Michael Bay for this, he'd be perfect", especially because they're right. If I had to pick anyone to direct a Skibidi Toilet movie, I would also pick Michael Bay 😭 — Esther (@EstherGoddo_) July 24, 2024

I've always said if someone could bring Skibidi Toilet to life, it was Michael Bay.



Hollywood gets it right every now and then. https://t.co/qwRT3nlGJu — 𝚂𝚝𝚎𝚙𝚑𝚎𝚗 (@Steffl3r) July 24, 2024

I just really ardently hope that Michael Bay is up to the task of making a good Skibidi Toilet movie. — Adahop ∞ ⛩ (@AdahopAda) July 24, 2024

how the hell is skibidi toilet getting a movie and it’ll be directed by michael bay?! the same guy who directed the transformers movies! 💀 — roberto 🦇 🤍 (taylor’s version) (@ts_bjwld) July 24, 2024

Apparently there’s a new “Skibidi Toilet” movie in the works. And it’s being directed by the one and only Michael Bay😭



I have too many questions.



1. I thought Skibidi toilet was some new

term some 5-year olds came up with. I never knew it had a history of being some YouTube… pic.twitter.com/CfGQS7TqDI — Nandan (@__nndn__) July 25, 2024

I can't believe Michael Bay said "I've actually been a fan of skibidi toilet since before it was cool." https://t.co/o2ZhMs33W5 pic.twitter.com/iF28tjrHwA — Rigatoni ''Zep'' Jones (@ZepVarietyHour) May 22, 2024

Sorry, I’m a little old. What happens in Skibidi Toilet that they needed Michael Bay directing this??? https://t.co/Y4V3TNQ07h — Vibi the Alien (@theaozaeta) July 25, 2024

Michael Bay directing Skibidi Toilet movie

Omg that’s gonna be a sight to behold — Fat4Survival 🐊❄️ (Commissions closed) (@FatSurvival) July 24, 2024

what if the michael bay skibidi toilet movie is like really good. like one of the best action movies of all time. that would be so fucked up — dive missile (@PurrelyLily) July 24, 2024

So yeah, there’s a good range of emotions coming out of this development. Either way, see you at the 2028 Oscars!

