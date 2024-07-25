‘Hollywood gets it right’: Michael Bay to direct Skibidi Toilet movie, internet reacts

Yes, you read that right: Michael Bay is making a Skibidi Toilet movie.
The internet has been making stars ever since the yellow AIM guy got cast on One Tree Hill. Now, Skibidi Toilet is the latest internet sensation to make the leap to Tinsel Town.
Wait…what is Skibidi Toilet again?
You know Skibidi Toilet: the weirdest thing you’ve ever seen? Remember? Sure you do.
If you’re over the age of…16? Skibidi Toilet is a very popular digital video and game series that feels like a cough medicine trip because it pretty much is. That is to say, creator Alexy Gerasimov started his empire with an 11-second YouTube video featuring a singing head emerging from a toilet. If it’s not quite Walt Disney sketching Mickey Mouse, it’s pretty damn close.
From there, an empire was created, with over 70 videos being posted in the series depicting an escalating war between Toilets and Cyborgs. Sounds bizarre and niche, right? Well, the YouTube channel has over 42 million subscribers, so not so much. It’s Generation Alpha’s Spongebob, Sesame Street, and Peppa Pig combined.
Michael Bay takes on the Skibidi Toilet film franchise
Now, the property is being developed for TV and film per Variety.
I hear you scoffing. I feel the rolls of your eyes. But they said Lord of the Rings was unfilmable, but Peter Jackson proved them wrong. Then they said Dune was unfilmable, but Denis Villenueve proved them wrong. Now, they’ll say Skibidi Toilet is unfilmable, and the one to prove them wrong is…uh, Michael Bay.
Yes, Bay is developing the property alongside former Paramount Pictures president Adam Goodman. The venture is said to include merchandise, puzzle games, and so many more opportunities to bring Skibidi Toilet into our physical world.
Social media reacts to a Skibidi Toilet movie
What does the internet think of this? Do they trust the Pearl Harbor mastermind with this precious property?
So yeah, there’s a good range of emotions coming out of this development. Either way, see you at the 2028 Oscars!
