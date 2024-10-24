Featured Video

Our top stories today are about: A woman catching her boss with a shocking Google search history , an exclusive report about Google’s charity program gifting years of free ads to anti-trans organizations , an explainer of the “ In De Clerb We All Fam ” meme, and a look at 14 creative Halloween decoration set ups inspired by pop culture.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

A woman on TikTok says her job took a turn for the worse after her boss shared his screen with her. That’s because her social media featured prominently on his recent Google Search history .

Three well known anti-trans groups got up to a half-million in advertising from the tech giant.

While it has been a while since Broad City last aired, the popular dialogue between the two main characters dubbed In Da Clerb We All Fam has gone viral as a lip-synced sound on TikTok, spreading out to other social media apps in recent days as a meme.

🎃 SPOOKY SEASON

14 creative Halloween decoration setups inspired by pop culture

These epic pop culture-inspired Halloween setups are simply too good not to share .

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor

Threads is old enough to have age gap discourse

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍊 Is Sam’s Club changing the expiration stickers on old orange juice?

🚚 This customer exposed what happens when an Amazon truck breaks down in your driveway .

☎️ An AT&T customer blasted the company on social media for an alleged new business practice that left her annoyed and uncomfortable.

🎧 This Best Buy customer is breaking down how to sell your old Apple products to Best Buy and get money for new products.

🌳 A woman is using her personal experience to convince others they should never buy a home in a wooded area .

🥪 This woman said a Panera drive-thru worker treated her like a “beggar” despite her being a paying customer who’s also part of their rewards program .

👥 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s why online anonymity is a thing of the past .

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

These hyper-literal musician costumes are hysterical 🤣