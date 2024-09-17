‘I just did the same’: Best Buy customer shares how you can trade-in your AirPods for new ones

A Best Buy customer is breaking down how to sell your old Apple products to Best Buy and get money for new products.

In a video with over 642,000 views, content creator Colman Feighan (@coleman.feighan) explains how he turned his old AirPods into a brand-new pair of headphones for a discounted rate.

“You know you can trade in your old AirPods and get brand new ones? I didn’t until yesterday,” he begins.

What happened?

Feighan shares that he has three pairs of AirPods already after a cycle of losing a pair, buying a new one, and later finding the original pair. After losing both pairs, Feighan purchased a third pair but was disappointed to realize the newer shape of the AirPods causes them to constantly fall out of his ears.

On the other hand, his first two pairs, which are from an older generation of AirPods, fit perfectly but have a shorter battery life and “constantly die.”

Feighan says he took the three pairs to Apple for help but was met with a lackluster response. “I went to Apple, and they said all they could do for me was clean them,” he says.

However, he adds that the Apple store employee told him about an incredible, little-known Best Buy deal.

“If you go to Best Buy, Best Buy will buy your AirPods from you.”

“It’s true. … I did just buy a new pair of headphones from Best Buy because I traded in two of my three pairs. … [The company] gave me a Best Buy gift card, and then I went and bought Shokz.” Feighan explains that while he originally wanted another pair of AirPods, he chose a new brand when he learned he wasn’t able to try on the AirPods before purchasing.

Feighan reveals in the comments that he got $80 for the two pairs of AirPods, saying, “So not the full price…but considering that they bought back a pair that didn’t work, I’ll consider it a win.”

As the video ends, Feighan sends one final piece of advice: “Go to Best Buy, not Apple.”

Viewers Weigh In

In the comments section, viewers shared their surprise at the deal and asked clarifying questions.

“I honestly didn’t know this. Thank you,” one user said.

“And no receipt? They didn’t ask for it? Because I might wanna do that,” a second user posed, to which Feighan responded, “They asked no questions.”

“That’s how I did my MacBook, they also price match,” another viewer mentioned.

How Does Best Buy’s Trade-In Program Work?

According to Best Buy, its Trade-In Program allows customers to turn in their electronic devices in exchange for a Best Buy eGift card. Based on its current eligibility offerings, Best Buy accepts a device, evaluates it based on condition, age, required accessories, and other factors, and offers a price. There is a Best Buy Trade Estimator to help customers approximate how much their device will go for.

Best Buy also offers price matching for new products.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Colman Feighan via TikTok and Instagram direct messages and to Best Buy via email for more information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.