14 creative Halloween decoration setups inspired by pop culture

From fabulous Taylor Swift skeletons to charming Peanuts cutouts, the possibilities are endless when it comes to the realm of pop culture Halloween decorations. If you want to go beyond setting up some pumpkins and cobwebs, DIY-ing a spooky season tribute to your favorite artist or fandom can be a fun and creative endeavor.

Get ready to be delighted, terrified, and amused—ahead, we’ve gathered the most epic Halloween decorations inspired by the best of music, movies, and television.

1. This Taylor (Terror) Swift tour setup

This grandmother creates a Taylor Swift-themed skeleton yard ahead of Halloween which she calls the “Terror Swift: the scERAs Tour.” 💀https://t.co/LBkMakKcut pic.twitter.com/agV3pYs4DS — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 4, 2024

With help from her grandkids, Louellen Berger fashioned an entire scERAs tour, dressing up skeletons in iconic Taylor Swift dresses. The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now—she’s too busy scaring the neighborhood kids!

2. This Pink Boney Club Chappell Roan tribute

This Chappell Roan lover’s just having fun at the Pink Boney Club with skeletons embellished in pink and glitter. Instead of Chappell’s signature pink cowboy hat, they’ve thrown in some pink witch hats to amp up the Halloween vibes.

3. This clever Beetlejuice optical illusion hallway

Instead of your typical ghosts and bats Halloween decor, Julie Sousa of the TikTok account @the_avantgarde created this rad Beetlejuice portal, and Sandwormland set out of pool noodles. Assembling white and black squares, she also crafted a very convincing optical illusion hallway along her kitchen island.

4. This subtle and cozy nod to It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

This NYC Peanuts Halloween setup is super cozy and understated, which totally falls in line with the whole Peanuts vibe. Along with pumpkins and leaf garlands, it features cute cutouts of Snoopy and Charlie Brown. To complete the subtle charm, there are paper stars hanging from tree branches and a sign that reads “Welcome Great Pumpkin.”

5. This decked-out house that pays homage to Halloween Town in Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Tim Burton fans will surely appreciate this decked-out Halloween Town from The Nightmare Before Christmas. This eye-catching light display features all the whimsical details and characters that make the classic Halloween-slash-Christmas film so special.

6. This intricate Haunted Mansion interior

TikTok creator @denise.cov replicated the interiors of the iconic Haunted Mansion with a bit of thrifty creativity—think a vintage chaise lounge sofa from Facebook Marketplace, a glass bowl Madame Leota crystal ball from Michael’s, and an ornate Victorian wall backdrop from Amazon.

7. This groovy Scooby-Doo Coolsville setup

When it comes to pop culture Halloween decorations, you can’t really go wrong with a spooky classic like Scooby-Doo. What we love about this particular setup are the little touches, like the skelefied Scooby gang and a Coolsville city sign that reads “Population 666.”

8. This colorful homage to Hocus Pocus

You can probably find Hocus Pocus Halloween decor pretty easily, but we commend the effort that went into creating this elaborate setup, which features DIY cutouts of the Sanderson sisters (as well as other Salem staples) lit up by colorful lights. You can see how it came together below:

9. This shabby chic Wicked setup

If you think about it, Wicked makes perfect sense as a blueprint for Halloween decor—it is, after all, about witches! TikTok creator @melsysillustrations added pretty green lights to a framed Wicked art piece and decorated the chalk-painted credenza beneath it with witch hats and trees.

10. This accurate replica of Halloweentown’s city hall

Different Halloweentown! Here, we’re talking about Disney Channel’s Halloweentown with Debbie Reynolds. TikTok creator @nothoughtsjustvibin nailed Halloweentown’s city hall location with details like the giant pumpkin with the “Est’d Long Ago” plaque and the cobweb bus stop sign.

11. This creepy dancing Pennywise roof figure made from a windshield wiper motor

This homemade dancing Pennywise animatronic by TikTok creator @iamspookypooky is it. The iconic Stephen King clown is made from a windshield wiper motor and set against a backdrop consisting of 300 melted milk jugs with 200 feet of LED lights running through them—now that’s dedication.

12. These realistic Star Wars tombstones

The Star Wars franchise doesn’t immediately scream spooky season, but we do think that something like a decorative tombstone of “Ann A. Kin” can elevate those creepy Halloween vibes. TikTok creator @dadofxander whipped out a Cricut, some pink foam board, and a Dremel tool to craft these geeky gravestones.

13. This impressive Ghostbusters set

Adding a giant Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man to your roof is commitment. This particular Stay-Puft monster is even attached to string light proton streams for a stunning nighttime display.

14. This super-detailed Alice in Wonderland display

Take a trip down the rabbit hole when you behold this beautiful Alice in Wonderland display. It’s not particularly spooky—save for maybe the Mad Hatter and the Cheshire Cat—but it is very impressive. Plus, there are a few holiday-appropriate pumpkins thrown in for good measure!

If you’ve been searching for some last-minute spooky season ideas, perhaps these fun pop culture Halloween decorations will give you just the jolt of inspiration you need!

