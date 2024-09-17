‘They’re gonna get real comfortable’: AT&T customer issues warning after 2 workers arrived to install her internet

An AT&T customer blasted the company on social media for an alleged new business practice that left her annoyed and uncomfortable.

TikTok user Becoming Audra (@becomingaudra) explained what happened in a viral video that has been viewed over 24,600 times and received hundreds of comments.

She hoped her experience would serve as a warning to others who sign up for internet service with AT&T.

“PSA about AT&T internet,” text overlaid on the clip read.

Audra then exposed a little-known practice she claimed the company was guilty of.

“Guess what fun thing I got to find out today?” she began in the clip.

Does AT&T send a salesperson to your home?

The woman said the company now sends two people to a customer’s home when setting up a new internet connection.

“When AT&T comes and installs internet in your house, they no longer send one person,” she said. “They send two.”

According to the TikToker, one worker is there to set up the internet. However, the other is a salesperson there to convince you to purchase more services from the company.

“The other person is a salesperson who is trying to get you to switch your phone to AT&T,” she continued.

The Daily Dot reached out to AT&T to confirm whether or not this is, in fact, an AT&T practice.

Nevertheless, the company’s website does include a section to help consumers protect themselves from door-to-door sales scams. It states a salesperson should always wear a visible ID badge that displays the company name and lists them as an employee. It also advises consumers to watch out for “high pressure sales tactics.”

Another way to spot scammers is if they don’t have materials with more information about the company, like brochures.

Ultimately, the service provider advises consumers to simply shut the door on anyone they feel uncomfortable with.

Viewers have similar experiences

In the comments section, some verified Audra’s claims and said they had a similar experience with the company.

“Yes is [100 emoji] percent true,” user Austin Boyette wrote.

However, others say only a single technician came to their home during internet installation.

“Not everywhere does that. I only had one technician,” user PhaseQuebec Official said.

Some have outright denied these salespeople access to their homes.

“My mom suggested that he wait outside, my dad insisted,” user Uncleuncle818 said.

“Only invite in the tech. The salesperson is not welcome on your property. If they insist have them trespassed,” user IdGamingFederation commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Becoming Audra via TikTok comment and AT&T by email for comment and more information.

