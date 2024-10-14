‘In Da Clerb We All Fam’ memes blow up after TikTok sound goes viral

While it has been a while since Broad City last aired, the popular dialogue between the two main characters dubbed In Da Clerb We All Fam has gone viral as a lip-synced sound on TikTok, spreading out to other social media apps in recent days as a meme.

What is the ‘In Da Clerb We All Fam’ sound on TikTok?

The In Da Clerb We All Fam sound making the rounds on TikTok was first posted by TikToker Maggie Winters (@saggiesplinters) where she and fellow creator Connor Wood (@fibulaa) lip-synced to the iconic scene from Broad City, complete with exaggerated acting for the camera.

Their video on Maggie’s account blew up, with over 11.2 million views and 573.7K likes in the ten days since it was posted. The sound went viral, with celebrities like Troye Sivan, Charli XCX, and Sabrina Carpenter, as well as many other creators, following Maggie and Connor’s lead.

In the dialogue, the two characters say: “Do you know them?” “No, but in da clurb, we all fam.” “What?” “In da clurb, we all fam.” “I don’t-” “In the club we are all family.” Many iterations of the TikTok end there, while others opt to include the final line of dialogue, “Are you racist?”

Where is ‘In Da Clerb We All Fam’ from?

The In Da Clerb We All Fam sound on TikTok is originally from Season 3, Episode 7 of Broad City, titled “B&B-NYC,” which aired on March 30th, 2016. In this scene from a very eventful episode, main characters Ilana Wexler and Abbi Abrams (played by Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson respectively) sneak into an upscale nightclub and try to fit in with the crowd. Ilana cheers to young women staring at them in the club and they cheers right back, leading to the iconic dialogue.

While the delivery of the message may sound odd to some folks, the core message—that “In the club, we are all family”—is one that strikes true for many people, whether that family is blood-related or found family. Then again, the delivery of the line may also be the reason why the audio has resonated with so many people, over eight years after the Broad City episode aired.

Spread

Since the first TikTok post by Maggie and Connor on October 4th, 2024, there have been 119.3K videos posted using the In Da Clerb We All Fam sound and acting out the scene, not only from folks like Troye Sivan and Sabrina Carpenter.

In Sabrina Carpenter’s video, she teased in the text overlay, “My 30 year old fans trying to talk to my 12 year old fans,” clarifying in the caption, “any fan of mine is a fan of mine ♥️”

@sabrinacarpenter any fan of mine is a fan of mine ♥️ ♬ original sound – Maggie Winters

Her iteration of the video gives, “How do you do, fellow kids?” meme vibes.

Prime Video Canada (@primevideoca) even posted a clip of the scene in honor of the audio going viral on October 8th, 2024.

The meme-able scene spread from TikTok to other social media websites, such as X (formerly known as Twitter), where people shared their favorite teams or found families from pop culture, or even their own friends and families, while others posted ironic memes of terrible examples of “families” such as the Hunger Games tributes.

Meme examples

