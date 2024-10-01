Newsletter:👤 😡 Naked Trump statue causes MAGA meltdown

Featured Video

I’m happy because the Mets clinched a playoff spot yesterday! I know we don’t really cover sports here in web_crawlr, but I gotta tell you—being online during yesterday’s ( absolutely wild ) game was so much fun . I was sharing memes with my friends throughout the whole game.I also asked our Executive Editor Whitney to make a custom Mets emoji for the work Slack (of course, it was the viral OMG sign ).

Anyway enough from me. Our top stories today are about: MAGA being furious over a giant nude statue of former President Trump , an exclusive report about the global ghost worker industry that’s taking thousands of American jobs, a look at cute last-minute dog costume ideas , and a customer complaining about Netflix now locking specific content .

After that, our Senior Reporter Tricia has a “Digital Democracy” column for you.

A 43-foot-tall nude statue of former President Donald Trump is stirring outrage among conservatives, who believe the display is akin to “political violence.”

‘ Is this even legal??? ’

Finding the perfect pup costume doesn’t have to be ruff.

➤ READ MORE

A Netflix with ads customer said the streamer started locking specific content . And he has to upgrade to watch it.

By Tricia Crimmins

Senior Reporter

Right-wingers lose it after California governor signs bill apologizing for slavery

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our Senior Reporter Tricia Crimmins explains the legislation that is captivating the internet in her “Digital Democracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🍌 Bananas are a staple in most Americans’ diets, but there are a lot of conspiracy theories about the fruit .

✈️ Air travel is fraught with bad experiences, but this might take the cake. An air traveler is claiming she had to endure over nine hours with her feet up after a toilet overflowed on an Air Canada flight.

💍 This woman who works at engagement ring store couldn’t believe what her soon-to-be fiancé asked her .

📦 An Amazon customer used social media to issue a PSA about an alleged change in the company’s return policy .

🚗 After a Yogurtland customer’s car battery died in the company parking lot, she posted a viral video of her interaction with the building owner , who confronted her for attempting to save the parking spot next to her car.

👥 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s why online anonymity is a thing of the past .

You all seemed to love our Moo Deng column on Saturday , so here’s some more Moo Deng content.

