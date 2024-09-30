‘Political violence’: MAGA furious over 43-foot-tall nude statue of Trump 

A 43-foot-tall nude statue of former President Donald Trump is stirring outrage among conservatives, who believe the display is akin to “political violence.”

The art piece, which appeared on Friday just outside Las Vegas, depicts the former president as a marionette. Dubbed “Crooked and Obscene,” the figure, as reported by the Wrap, is made of foam over rebar and weighs approximately 6,000 pounds.

Trump fans, including the popular far-right X user @amuse, immediately reacted to the structure by claiming that its sole purpose was to incite violence against the former president.

“POLITICAL VIOLENCE: Nevada Democrats have hung a 43 foot tall, 6000 pound naked President Trump in effigy near Las Vegas on Interstate 15,” @amuse wrote. “The display cost $550K+ It is designed to incite violence against and on behalf of the former president.”

“Was their goal to further divide us? Invite violence?” they added.

POLITICAL VIOLENCE: Nevada Democrats have hung a 43 foot tall, 6000 pound naked President Trump in effigy near Las Vegas on Interstate 15. The display cost $550K+ It is designed to incite violence against and on behalf of the former president.



h/t @LaNativePatriot pic.twitter.com/jVrmYMc1lX — @amuse (@amuse) September 30, 2024

“This after 2 assassination attempts by the way,” wrote @dom_lucre.

This after 2 assassination attempts by the way. — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) September 30, 2024

Despite the claims, the art installation’s creators, who plan to take the statue on tour across the country, say it was created to spark a national conversation about “transparency—or lack thereof—in politics.”

The decision to make Trump clothesless, the creators added, was also a “statement on transparency, vulnerability, and the public personas of political figures.”

But conservatives seem to disagree and are railing against the artists’ use of free speech.

The Malaysia-based right-wing commentator Ian Miles Cheong even argued for the imprisonment of those behind the statue.

“Obscene. Libtards suffering from TDS have hanged a giant effigy of Donald Trump near Las Vegas,” Cheong said. “When Trump becomes president he should jail everyone who was a part of this effigy’s creation.”

Obscene. Libtards suffering from TDS have hanged a giant effigy of Donald Trump near Las Vegas. When Trump becomes president he should jail everyone who was a part of this effigy's creation. pic.twitter.com/Zia0uOvSnK — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 30, 2024

The far-right luminary known as Catturd also weighed in, referring to the art installation’s creators as “Demons.”

Others argued that there would have been a starkly different response if a similar display featuring Vice President Kamala Harris was created instead.

“Trump should have one built of Kamala and Willie and Biden and his daughter in shower and Walz running from military fire like a coward TIT FOR TAT,” wrote one poster on Trump’s Truth Social.

Nevertheless, the statue, assuming all goes to plan, will be making its way across the nation in the coming weeks.

But it won’t be the first.

Numerous nude statues of Trump, albeit much smaller (in more ways than one), popped up in cities all over the U.S. in 2016.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.